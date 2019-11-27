Lunch Pail Podcast
File | The Roanoke Times

The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek share their thoughts on a second straight shutout, which Hokies should get All-ACC recognition, Bryce Perkins vs. Hendon Hooker, the keys to Friday's Commonwealth Cup and much more.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

