The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek share their thoughts on a second straight shutout, which Hokies should get All-ACC recognition, Bryce Perkins vs. Hendon Hooker, the keys to Friday's Commonwealth Cup and much more.
Lunch Pail Podcast: The Commonwealth Cup 2019 edition
Mike Niziolek
