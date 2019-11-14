Lunch Pail Podcast

The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek share their thoughts on a wild win over Wake Forest, Bud Foster Day, the team's final three-game stretch and more.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments