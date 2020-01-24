Lunch Pail Podcast
The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek share their thoughts on Justin Fuente's flirtation with Baylor and how Tech handled the situation. Plus, schedule thoughts and much more. Please note this was recorded before Tech had five players enter the transfer portal on Jan. 22.

