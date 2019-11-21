Lunch Pail Podcast
The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek discuss the significance of a shutout, the Hokies offensive line living up to their motto, Saturday's matchup against Pittsburgh and much more.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

