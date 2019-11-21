The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek discuss the significance of a shutout, the Hokies offensive line living up to their motto, Saturday's matchup against Pittsburgh and much more.
Lunch Pail Podcast: Tech finally putting 'hard, smart, tough' motto on display
Mike Niziolek
