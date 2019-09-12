The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek share their thoughts on Old Dominion hanging around, biggest surprises through the first two weeks and Tech's struggles in the run game. Plus, what to expect from Furman.
Lunch Pail Podcast: Talking early surprises, fan panic and running game woes
