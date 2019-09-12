Lunch Pail Podcast
The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek share their thoughts on Old Dominion hanging around, biggest surprises through the first two weeks and Tech's struggles in the run game. Plus, what to expect from Furman. 

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

