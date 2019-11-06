Lunch Pail Podcast

The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek share their thoughts on the team's near upset at Notre Dame, the team's fourth quarter approach, the quarterback situation and preview a huge showdown against Wake Forest.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

