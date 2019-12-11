The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek discuss Justin Hamilton's big promotion, turnover on the Hokies' staff, the team's Belk Bowl invite and look back at the Commonwealth Cup.
Lunch Pail Podcast: On the winds of change hitting Blacksburg
Tags
Mike Niziolek
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
TRENDING NOW
-
‘This is special, this is huge’: Justin Hamilton hire applauded by peers
-
Virginia Tech parts ways with running backs coach Zohn Burden, defensive backs coach Brian Mitchell
-
Virginia Tech parts ways with longtime defensive line coach Charley Wiles
-
McFarling: Virginia Tech’s Foster-to-Hamilton baton pass keeps culture consistent
-
Virginia Tech to promote Justin Hamilton to replace Bud Foster as team's defensive coordinator
Latest Local Offers
LOT CLEARING & CLEAN UP & TREE WORK, Bushhoging, & Stump grinding, Repair holes & Seeding. REASONABLE RATES. INSUR. 540-520-5378, 540-992-4119
Acorn Stairlifts & Liftkar Lifts ADL-Advances for Daily Living Sales, Service, Install. New or used rentals. Buy back your Acorn Lift. Will Service other Brands. 540-353-5869
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
For a limited time, enter for a chance to win one of 5 family 4-packs of tickets to see Mati…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.