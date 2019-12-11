Lunch Pail Podcast
The Roanoke Times

The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek discuss Justin Hamilton's big promotion, turnover on the Hokies' staff, the team's Belk Bowl invite and look back at the Commonwealth Cup.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

