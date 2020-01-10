Lunch Pail Podcast
The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek revisit the Belk Bowl, the Lynn Bowden situation, Bud Foster's farewell and discuss what they will remember about the 2019 season.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

