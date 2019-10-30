Lunch Pail Podcast

The Roanoke Times sports columnist Aaron McFarling and Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek revisit Tech's wild win over North Carolina, discuss the team's quarterback situation, struggles after recent off weeks, preview the team's trip to South Bend and much more.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Tags

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments