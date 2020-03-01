Men’s basketball
Sunday
No. 11 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech 6 p.m. at KFC Yum! Center
TV: ACC Network
Records: Louisville 23-6, 14-4 ACC; Virginia Tech 15-13, 6-11.
Last meeting: Louisville won 72-64 on Feb. 4, 2019, at Tech.
Virginia Tech probable starters: F Isaiah Wilkins (4.5 ppg), C John Ojiako (2.9 ppg), G Nahiem Alleyne (9.1 ppg), G Wabissa Bede (5.4 ppg), G Tyrece Radford (10.3 ppg).
Louisville probable starters: F Dwayne Sutton (9.3 ppg), F Jordan Nwora (17.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg), 6-foot-10 center Steven Enoch (9.4 ppg), G Fresh Kimble (4.1 ppg), G David Johnson (6.4 ppg).
Notes: Louisville has beaten Tech 15 straight times. … Tech has lost eight of its last nine games. … This is Louisville’s home finale. The team’s five seniors will be honored in a pregame ceremony, including North Cross graduate Keith Oddo, a walk-on graduate transfer from the University of Richmond. Nwora, a junior who is an NBA prospect, will also be honored in that ceremony. … Louisville is coming off a “Big Monday” loss at Florida State. Standout center Malik Williams (8.8 ppg) of Louisville was sidelined with an ankle injury early in that game. The school lists him as doubtful for this game. … Louisville ranks 18th nationally in both 3-point field-goal percentage (38.4%) and field-goal percentage defense (38.9%). … Tech leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.6). … Ryan McMahon averages 8.7 points off the bench for Louisville. … Tech coach Mike Young shook up his starting lineup in Wednesday’s loss to Virginia, bringing Landers Nolley II (16.6 ppg) and P.J. Horne (7.1 ppg) off the bench and starting Wilkins and Ojiako instead of them. “I thought John had been playing well … and I thought Isaiah Wilkins helped our team [last weekend at Duke],” Young said. … The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team will also visit Louisville on Sunday. The fifth-ranked Cardinals will host the Hokies in a noon game that will also air on the ACC Network.
— Mark Berman
