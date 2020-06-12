The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Virginia Tech catcher Carson Taylor with the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round of the MLB Draft on Thursday night.
It was the first time in school history the Hokies had two players selected in the first four rounds. Taylor’s batterymate Ian Seymour was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round.
Taylor came into the draft on the bubble since it was shortened from 40 rounds to five in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Baseball America, Taylor was the No. 218 ranked prospect and only 160 players were selected this year.
If Taylor wasn’t drafted he told The Roanoke Times last week he planned to return to school next season. He was only a sophomore this year, but was eligible for the draft since he turned 21 years old in May.
According to MLB.com, the estimated signing bonus for the pick is $434,300.
In an abbreviated season, the switch-hitter batted .431 in 16 games. He had seven doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder batted .290 as a freshman, but missed the final month of the season after suffering a broken hand when he was hit by a pitch.
Los Angeles used four of their six picks on pitchers including Louisville right-hander Bobby Miller. The Dodgers drafted Miller with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round. Taylor was the last of 10 catchers taken in the draft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.