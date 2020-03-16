Virginia Tech standout Landers Nolley II has entered the transfer portal, his father said Monday.
Nolley made the ACC all-freshman team last week, when he also earned All-ACC honorable mention. The redshirt freshman forward ranked 10th in the ACC with a team-high average of 15.5 points. He helped the Hokies go 16-16 overall and 7-13 in ACC play.
“We gave it a shot, and it just didn’t work out like we expected,” Nolley’s father said in a phone interview. “We just want to find the best situation, the best fit for him, … what’s best for him as far as basketball and his future. We’ve just got to find a situation that fits his abilities, what he is.
“He had a decent year. But it just wasn’t the perfect fit for him and what he wants to get done.
“There’s nothing negative I have to say about Virginia Tech overall. Sometimes you just say it didn’t work out and you move on.
“I’d just like him to be in a situation and be able to be the ballplayer that he is.”
The 6-foot-7 Nolley had to play power forward for the undersized Hokies instead of on the wing.
“With the way they’re playing him right now, he hasn’t been been able to really show his full package,” his father had said in a January interview. “He’s a 2/3 [off-guard/small forward]. They’ve got him playing in that post position and setting screens and that’s not his position. … I’ll be interested to see what he looks like if he has the opportunity to play his natural position. That’ll be a good look.”
Nolley led Langston Hughes High School in Georgia to two state crowns. He was named the state player of the year as a senior. He also was named the No. 93 player in the nation in the 2017-18 recruiting class by ESPN.
“If people do their research on him from high school to now, we know exactly what he is and what position he plays,” Nolley’s father said Monday. “He just has to be put in the right position to display that. There’s no secret what he is throughout his whole career. We’ve just got to make sure he’s got the best fit for him.”
It remains to be seen if Nolley will have to sit out next season after transferring. The NCAA is pondering a new rule that would enable athletes to transfer one time in their careers without having to sit out a year.
If the rule change is not passed in the coming months, Nolley could seek a waiver from the NCAA so he could play right away.
There is also the possibility that Nolley might turn pro instead of transferring.
“We don’t know what the future holds at the moment,” Nolley’s father said. “There are a lot of different options out there, so we’re not sure.”
Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young was informed Monday of Nolley’s decision.
“He’s a fine young man, a good basketball player and we wish him well whatever he chooses to do from here, whether that be professional basketball or a change of scenery at the college level,” Young said in a phone interview.
This will be Nolley’s second time in the transfer portal. He entered the transfer portal on April 8, 2019, the day after Tech named Young its new coach. The following week, Nolley decided to stay at Tech.
Nolley earned ACC freshman of the week honors five times, with the final honor coming on Jan. 13. His total of five was not matched this season until Duke’s Vernon Carey did so recently.
Nolley had 462 field-goal attempts this year, the most ever by a Tech freshman.
“There was no problem, no issue, no dislike or anything with Coach Young,” Nolley’s father said Monday.
Nolley led Tech this year in minutes (30.3 mpg), baskets (171), 3-pointers (68), made free throws (85) and turnovers (61). He ranked second on the team in rebounds (5.8 rpg) and assists (77).
“He did everything the coach asked him to do. He sacrificed whatever he needed to sacrifice for the team, even if it means taking away from what he really wanted to do and what he wanted to be,” Nolley’s father said.
Nolley ranked 11th in the ACC in both 3-pointers (2.1 per game) and free-throw percentage (78%). He ranked 14th in the ACC in field-goal percentage (37%).
But Nolley was mired in a shooting slump in the latter part of the season. He shot 31.3% from the field and 20.3% from 3-point range in the final 13 games.
Was the slump a factor in Nolley’s decision to leave?
“No. I think the slump is just part of being in the ACC,” his father said. “The first half of the season, teams don’t really know about you. You have an opportunity to get a jump on them. Second half of the season, … when they start keying in on you [defensively], then … it’s up to the coaching staff to help that kid with that.”
After decommitting from the University of Georgia, Nolley verbally committed to then-Hokies coach Buzz Williams in the fall of his senior year.
Because of an ACT issue, the NCAA did not clear him to play for Williams’ Hokies in the 2018-19 season. But Nolley made the ACC academic honor roll for the 2018-19 school year and was named to the ACC men’s basketball all-academic team this month.
Nolley had the best debut by a freshman in Tech history with a 30-point outing in the season-opening win over Clemson.
He made the Maui Invitational all-tournament team, thanks in part to his 22 points in the win over Michigan State and his 22 points in the loss to BYU.
Nolley averaged a team-high 14.8 points in ACC play.
He scored 29 points in the win over North Carolina State. He had 21 points in the victory at Wake Forest. He had 22 points in the double-overtime win over North Carolina.
He had 29 points in the home OT loss to Boston College; it was his only 20-point outing in the last 13 games.
