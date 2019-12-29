TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and Nicki Ekhomu added 16 points as No. 8 Florida State won its first 13 games for the first time in school history with a 86-62 victory over Virginia Tech.
River Baldwin added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Seminoles (13-0, 2-0 ACC).
Elizabeth Kitley and Dara Mabrey each scored 14 points for the Hokies (10-2, 0-1), who had just six bench points and couldn’t keep pace with Florida State’s depth.
Georgia Tech 61, Virginia 51
ATLANTA — Lorela Cubaj scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures for the Yellow Jackets (10-2, 1-0 ACC), who used a 16-0 run spanning the end of the second and beginning of the third quarter to defeat the Cavaliers.
Jocelyn Willoughby led UVa (5-7, 0-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Lisa Jablonowski and Shemera Williams each scored 10 points.
Washington and Lee 51, Rose-Hulman 45
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Taylor Casey scored 14 points and Erin Addison added 13 as the Generals (5-5) downed the Fightin’ Engineers (1-8) at the Music City Classic.
Roanoke 76, Wooster 66
Kristina Harrel scored 21 points as the host Maroons defeated the Fighting Scots (4-6) in the Susan Dunagan Holiday Classic.
Whitney Hopson added 16 points and Sayre Brandstatter chipped in 11 for Roanoke (7-3).
LOCAL MEN
Radford 90, Central Penn 45
RADFORD — Cle’von Greene had 13 points as Radford romped USCAA Division II member Central Penn (8-3).
Quinton Morton-Robertson, Devonnte Holland and Carlik Jones had 10 points apiece for the Highlanders (5-7). Jones had nine assists.
USC Upstate 91, VMI 82
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Everette Hammond made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and the Spartans (5-8) beat the Keydets.
With the score tied at 69 with 7:04 remaining, Upstate made back-to-back 3s and the Spartans never trailed again.
Travis Evee led VMI (5-9) with 25 points, Garrett Gilkeson scored 15 and Kamdyn Curfman 11.
Roanoke 54, Stevenson 44
Kasey Draper (Northside) scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the host Maroons (6-4) forced 21 turnovers to down the Mustangs (5-6) at the Cregger Invitational.
Ferrum 73, Sewanee 69, OT
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — James Smith Jr. came off the bench to score 26 points as the Panthers overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to down the Tigers in overtime at the Hampden-Sydney Classic.
Rashad Reed and Kajuan Madden-McAfee each scored 13 points, and Brandon Reeves added 11 for Ferrum (5-5) in the win.
Sewanee (7-4) was led by Adrian Thomas with 22 points and Sean McDonough with 12.
