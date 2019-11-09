BLACKSBURG, Va.-- A big ACC contest between No. 22 Wake Forest and Virginia Tech will take place at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The Demon Deacons (7-1, 3-1) have had a good year with Jamie Newman at quarterback, as they're second in the conference behind Clemson in scoring offense with 38 points per game. The Hokies will be tested on Bud Foster Day, according to our own Aaron McFarling.
Their defense is no push over as well, as they rank fifth in scoring defense.
While the Hokies (5-3, 2-2) are not close to either numbers, they've been playing their best football as of late, despite the heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame last week. Tech has won three out their last four games, and hope to continue to build off some of their recent successes down the stretch of the season.
Today's game is expected to be a good one, so strap in for the ride!
Q3, 5:35: The Hokies offense couldn't get much going with that field position and they'll attempt the 35-yard field goal.
Q3, 6:55: Newman's pass is intercepted by DaShawn Crawford and the Hokies have the ball right back on Wake's 21. What a play by the defense!
Q3, 7:02: Deshawn McClease with the rush up the middle and a Hokies touchdown! After Johnson's extra point, the Hokies regain the lead, 201-17.
The drive: 4 plays for 74 yards in 1:50.
Romo's kick bounces into the endzone and Wake Forest will start their drive from the 25.
Q3, 7:41: The Hokies have 1st and goal from the opposing 6 yard line.
Q3, 8:37: Tre Turner with the jet sweep rush for 57 yards and the Hokies are in business on Wake Forest's 17 yard line.
Q3, 8:52: Keshawn King returns the kick return from the 5 to the 26 for a 21-yard return. 1st down Hokies.
Q3, 8:59: A big catch by Sage Suratt in the endzone and the Demon Deacons have a touchdown. Newman showed some big arm strength on that drive.
The extra point is good and Wake Forest now has a 17-13 lead over the Hokies. The drive: 6 plays for 75 yards in 2:01.
Q3, 9:05: Pass interference is called against the Hokies and the ball is now on the 24.
Q3, 9:25: The Demon Deacon's are driving and have a 1st down on their 39 after a big 3rd down completion from Newman to Kendall Hinton.
Q3, 11:00: Deshawn McClease runs it up the middle for the Hokies touchdown. With the converted extra point, the Hokies regain the lead, 13-10.
The drive: 5 plays for 51 yards in 2:32.
John Parker Romo's kick goes into the endzone, and the Demon Deacons will start from their own 25.
Q3, 11:25: The Hokies will have 1st and goal from the 2.
Q3, 12:13: 8 and 14-yard rushes by Hooker give the Hokies a 1st down on the 12.
Another offside penalty is called against Wake Forest and the Hokies will have it from the 7.
Q3, 13:18: Tre Turner with a big catch by the near sideline for 17 yards. 1st down on Wake's 34.
Q3, 13:32: Robinson responds with a big return of 33 yards following the 55-yard punt. Tech will start on their 49.
Q3, 13:47: The Hokies force a 3 and out and WF will punt. Tayvion Robinson is back to receive the kick for the Hokies.
Q3, 15:00 John Parker Romo's kick bounces into the endzone and Wake Forest will begin on their own 25.
Halftime: Wake Forest 10, Virginia Tech 6. Well, even though there's a half to go, there isn't as many points scored by either team as some may have predicted.
Jamie Newman is 6 of 12 for 104 yards and a touchdown, but overall the Tech defense has played pretty well to this point. Wake Forest only has 137 total offensive yards, so the Tech defense is definitely playing hard today for Bud Foster.
Meanwhile, the Hokies offense already has 2 turnovers, which both could have led to potential points after a big chunk play by Grimsley and the costly fumble by Hooker in the redzone. The quarterback is 10 of 15 for 158 yards at the half, with 40 yards on the ground.
Wake Forest will begin the 2nd half with the football.
Q2, 0:10: Newman is sacked by TyJuan Garbutt and Jarrod Hewitt. That'll do it for the 1st half.
Q2, 0:19: Virginia Tech calls their 1st timeout of the half after a 4-yard pass from Newman to Carney. The ball is now on Wake's 41.
Q2, 0:25: Wake Forest will have a 1st down on their 37 after 8 and 15-yard carries by Cade Carney. WF calls their 1st timeout of the half.
Q2, 1:00: Hendon Hooker fumbles the football after the 11-yard rush, and Wake Forest recovers on the 14. The Demon Deacons have the 1st down.
Q2, 1:31: Hooker finds Hazelton for 16 yards on 3rd and 10 and the Hokies have a new set of downs on Wake's 25.
Q2, 2:27: Hooker finds Damon Hazelton for 24 yards, and the Hokies have a 1st down on WF's 41.
Q2, 2:43: The 48-yard punt by Dom Maggio is returned for only 2 yard by Grimsley. The Hokies will start from their 35.
Q2, 2:53: The Hokies defense responds and forces a 3 and out. Wake Forest will punt from their 19.
Q2, 3:56: Divine Deablo makes a great tackle on the punt after a 56-yard punt by Oscar Bradburn to the 4, followed by only a 7-yard return by Kendall Hinton. Wake Forest will begin from their own 11.
Q2, 4:22: The offense goes nowhere and the Hokies will punt from their 40.
Q2, 5:40: King gives the Hokies offense good starting field position after the 36-yard kick return. They'll begin the drive on their 40.
Q2, 5:48: Newman completes the short slant to Sage Surratt, but Surratt wills his way to the endzone for the touchdown. The extra point is good, and Wake Forest has their first lead of the game, with the current score being 10-6 over Tech.
The drive: 7 plays for 75 yards in 1:59.
Q2, 6:15: An offside penalty followed by a 7-yard keeper by Newman brings up a 1st down on the 11.
Q2, 6:52: Newman finds a wide open Hinton for a gain of 45 yards to the 23 yard line. Huge play on 3rd down by the Wake duo.
Q2, 7:09: Jamie Newman completes a 19-yard pass to Kendall Hinton for the 1st down on the 41. There was a defensive holding called as well, but the referee's are reviewing the ruling on the field of a completed pass.
Update: The call is overturned and the pass is ruled incomplete. However, the defensive holding penalty is now enforced, and Wake Forest will have a fresh set of downs on their 32 yard line.
Q2, 7:47: Brian Johnson's kick is good, and the Hokies lead 6-3. The drive: 13 plays for 68 yards in 7:02.
Romo's kick goes into the endzone and the Demon Deacon's will start the drive from their own 25.
Q2, 7:51: Tech will attempt the 32-yard field goal from the 14.
Q2, 9:38: Hooker completes the quick pass to King for 8 yards. 1st and 10 on the 20.
Q2, 10:09: The Hokies will once again go for it on 4th and 2, this time on the 28.
Q2, 11:00: Carlos Basham sacked Hooker for a loss of 5. 3rd and 6 from the 32.
Q2, 12:22: Hooker finds Mitchell again, this time for 19 yards. The Hokies are driving and they have a 1st down on Wake's 36.
Q2, 13:06: A 7-yard rush by Keshawn King followed by an 8-yard rush by Hooker gives the Hokies a fresh set of downs from their own 45.
Q2, 14:09: 1st down Hokies after the 9-yard hookup from Hooker to James Mitchell.
Q2, 14:49: A 53-yard punt by Dom Maggio is downed at the 18. The Hokies will begin the drive from there.
End of 1st quarter: Wake Forest 3, Virginia Tech 3. Wake Forest will punt the football to Virginia Tech to begin the second quarter.
Q1, 0:27: The Hokies force a 3 and out after a false start penalty set the Demon Deacon's drive back.
Q1, 1:07: A 49-yard punt is returned by Kendall Hilton for 5 yards, and Wake Forest will have the football from their 22 yard line.
Q1, 1:19: Wake Forest forces a 3 and out and the Hokies will punt from their 34.
Q1, 2:18: Wheatley takes the ball to the 28 for a 20-yard kick return. 1st down Hokies.
Q1, 2:28: Tech's defense was able to hold Wake Forest to a 40-yard field goal. The Hokies and Demon Deacons are now tied at 3.
The drive: 5 plays for 37 yards in 1:23.
Q1, 3:07: Jamie Newman completes a 32-yard pass to Kendall Hinton. 1st down on Tech's 27.
Q1, 3:46: Well, that took a quick left turn for Tech.
It looked as if Hooker and Grimsley were about to finish off a 50-yard completion, but Grimsley fumbled the football and Wake Forest recovered. Deacon's ball.
Q1, 3:58: After a punt return by Grimsley, the Hokies will lose an extra 10 yards after an illegal block in the back. Instead of the 23 yard line, Tech will begin the drive on their 13.
Q1, 4:37: The Hokies force 3 and out after a big sack by Emmanuel Belmar.
Q1, 5:33: Johnson's field goal is good, and the Hokies take a 3-0 lead. The drive: 19 plays for 63 yards in 9:27.
John Parker Romo's kick goes into the endzone and the Demon Deacons will start with the football on their own 25.
Q1, 6:04: An incomplete pass followed by a 1-yard rush by McClease brings up a 4th down from the 18. Brian Johnson will attempt a 35-yard field goal.
Q1, 6:38: A bad snap is recovered by Hooker on the 19 yard line. This brings up 2nd and goal.
Q1, 7:28: Tech has 1st and goal from the 7 after a 5-yard rush by Tre Turner.
Q1, 9:25: The Hokies are now facing 4th and 2 again, and they'll for it.
Update: Wake Forest jumped offside, giving Tech a 1st down on the 20.
Q1, 10:59: Hooker keeps it out of the shotgun and runs it for 8 yards. 1st down on Wake's 33.
Q1, 11:09: The Hokies will go for it on 4th and 2 from Wake Forest's 41.
Q1, 12:36: Hooker finds Tre Turner on the screen for a gain of 11 on 3rd and 2. 1st down Hokies on Wake's 49.
Update: An offside penalty is called on Wake Forest. 1st and 44 on WF's 44.
Q1, 14:08: Hendon Hooker finds Deshawn McClease for a 10-yard completion. 1st and 10 Tech on the 30.
Q1, 14:55: The Hokies will begin on the 18 yard line after the 14-yard return by Terius Wheatley.
3:30 p.m.: Both the Hokies and Demon Deacons are on the field as we get set for kickoff.
Wake Forest has won the toss and deferred to the second half. Virginia Tech will start with the football.
3:15 p.m.: The pregame ceremony honoring defensive coordinator Bud Foster has begun here at Lane Stadium. Foster's name was placed behind the far endzone with the retired numbers.
Former coach Frank Beamer gave the longtime defensive coordinator a big hug at midfield. A very classy ceremony all the way around.
3:00 p.m.: All indication's point to Hendon Hooker starting at quarterback, as he's warming up with starting center Bryan Hudson.
Classic look for the Hokies today with maroon jersey's and helmets, as well as white pants. Wake Forest is wearing white jersey's with black helmets and pants.
2:30 p.m.: Greetings from Lane Stadium, everyone! The Demon Deacons and Hokies are an hour away from squaring off in a big ACC game for both teams. For Tech, they need to virtually win out, or at minimum, win three of their final four games,to have a shot at the Coastal Division.
As of right now, there's been no word on if Hendon Hooker or Quincy Patterson will start under center for Tech. We'll provide that update once we get it.
It feels like fall (or maybe winter) for Bud Foster Day with temperatures hovering in the early 40's, and will predictably drop as the day goes along. If you're here, I hope you brought some heavy jackets.
You can check out Mike Niziolek's game preview here. Stay on Roanoke.com for updates throughout the game!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.