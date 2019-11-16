ATLANTA, Ga.-- The Virginia Tech Hokies look to keep it going, as well as for revenge, on the road against Georgia Tech.
Ever since their 45-10 loss to Duke on Sept. 27, Tech has won four of their last five games. Last week, the Hokies (6-3, 3-2) held a potent Wake Forest offense to slightly over 300 yards in a 36-17 win over the Demon Deacons.
Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets (2-7, 1-5) are in the process of a rebuild year with a brand new offensive scheme. Georgia Tech gave UVa a battle last week in Charlottesville, but ultimately lost the game 33-28.
Georgia Tech has won three in a row over the Hokies, so head coach Justin Fuente and his squad will look to snap that streak here today.
Stay tuned for the latest on all the action from Atlanta!
Q2, 5:52: Wow! What a play by Caleb Farley on the pick-six. He takes the easy interception and returns it to the far side for a 17-yard touchdown. The Hokies are rolling.
Bradburn's extra point is good and Virginia Tech now leads Georgia Tech 28-0.
Q2, 6:04: Bradburn's punt is downed at the 2, and the Yellow Jackets will start there.
Q2, 6:12: The drive stalls on the 38, and Oscar Bradburn will come out to punt.
Q2, 7:26: James Mitchell from Hooker for 33 yards and another big play resulting in a 1st down. Ball is now on GT's 39.
Q2, 8:13: The Hokies will start on their 23 yard line after the 53-yard punt.
Q2, 8:46: Georgia Tech will punt after a 13-yard loss on 3rd down.
Q2, 10:42: James Graham finally gets their 1st first down of the game after Graham's rush to the 32.
Q2, 12:01: The Jackets will start from their own 16 after a 16-yard return.
Q2, 12:09: Well, that was easy. Hooker keeps it and rushes it 5 yards for another Hokies touchdown. Brian Johnson's extra point is good and Virginia Tech leads 21-0.
The drive: 8 plays for 69 yards in 3:39.
Q2, 12:41: Tech will go for it on 4th and 1 from the 5.
Q2, 14:51: Tre Turner takes the jet sweep for a gain of 39. 1st down Hokies from the GT's 14.
End of first quarter: Virginia Tech 14, Georgia Tech 0. The Hokies are rolling after the 1st 15 minutes.
Q1, 0:37: James Mitchell gets in on the action with a 16-yard pass from Hooker. 1st and 10 from their own 47.
Q1, 0:48: A 39-yard punt goes out of bounds and the Hokies will start their next drive from their 31.
Q1, 1:10: Once again, the Hokies will force a 3 and out.
Q1, 2:02: Charmarri Conner with a tackle for a loss of 7 pins the Jackets even more. 3rd and 15.
Q1, 2:49: Keshawn King gets in the endzone for another Virginia Tech touchdown. After Johnson's extra point, the Hokies now lead 14-0.
The drive: 7 plays for 77 yards in 3:33.
Georgia Tech will start from their own 25 after Romo's kickoff goes out of bounds. The Hokies fans in the building are loud and very prevalent here in Atlanta.
Q1, 3:10: The Hokies have 1st and goal from the 2 after a 18-yard pass from Hooker to Keshawn King.
Q1, 3:59: Quincy Patterson just steps right in at quarterback on 3rd down and gets a 14-yard rush. Hooker will come back in.
Q1, 4:27: Hendon Hooker appeared to have caught his legs from under him on the quarterback keeper and appeared to be banged up. He will go out for at least a play.
Q1, 5:42: An absolute gem of a pass from Hooker to Turner down the near side for 37 yards. 1st down Hokies on GT's 36.
Q1, 6:22: Tayvion Robinson with the fair catch at the 22 after Pressley Harvin's 42-yard punt.
Q1, 6:28: The Hokies defense holds Georgia Tech again, and force their 3rd punt in a row.
Q1, 7:45: Romo's kick is returned from the goal line for 28 yards. The Yellow Jackets will start on their own 28.
Q1, 7:53: Hendon Hooker with the keeper for 2 yards and a touchdown!
Brian Johsnon's extra point is good, and the Hokies lead 7-0. The drive: 5 plays for 71 yards in 2:00. Robinson's 49-yard rush set that drive up nicely for the Hokies.
Q1, 8:58: 6-yard rush by Deshawn McClease followed by a 7-yard pass from Hendon Hooker to Tre Turner has the Hokies 1st and goal from the 7.
Q1, 9:39: Tayvion Robinson takes the sweep to the far side for a massive gain of 49 yards. 1st down Hokies on the opposing 22.
Q1, 9:53: A 55-yard punt by Pressley Harvin is returned 13 yards by Tayvion Robinson. 1st down Hokies on the 29.
Q1, 10:06: Jermaine Waller on 3rd down breaks up a nice play in the secondary. The Yellow Jackets will punt.
Q1, 11:27: Oscar Bradburn's 50-yard punt is returned by Ahmarean Brown for 18 yards. Georgia Tech will start this possession on their 31.
Q1, 12:00: The Hokies will punt after a 3 and out of their own.
Q1, 13:18: The Hokies will start on their 30 after a 36-yard punt that was fair caught.
Q1, 13:45: The Yellow Jackets could not overcome an opening drive penalty, and the Hokies defense forced a 3 and out.
Q1, 15:00: John Parker Romo's kick goes into the enzone and Georgia Tech will start from their own 25.
3:30 p.m.: Both teams have entered the field. The Hokies have won the toss and chose to defer until the second half. Georgia Tech will begin with the football.
3:15 p.m.: It looks as if Rayshard Ashby will play today after suffering a hamstring injury last week. Ashby was seen warming up on the field before the Hokies went back into the locker room.
2:30 p.m.: Greetings from Atlanta, everyone!
It's hard to believe that we're heading towards the final few weeks of the regular season already, but here we are. The Hokies will look to keep the momentum going down in Atlanta, while the Yellow Jackets will look to make it four in a row over Virginia Tech.
Potential good news for the Hokies: Georgia Tech is running a brand new offense, with the triple option no longer a regular in Georgia. You can read more about today's game, specifically, here, where our Mike Niziolek breaks down the keys to victory for Virginia Tech.
In a relatively rare sight in college football, the Hokies are wearing their home uniforms on the road today, while the Jackets are wearing their white jersey's.
There seems to be quite a few Virginia Tech fans who have made the trip down south for this one. We're about an hour away from kickoff and there's already quite a bit of maroon in the stands.
