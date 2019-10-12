BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Another Saturday, another Virginia Tech game day here in Blacksburg as the Hokies will take on the University of Rhode Island.
This will be Tech's second time this season they will take on an FCS team, with the first being against Furman back on Sept. 14. If the Hokies win, however, the result will not count against their bowl eligibility at the end of the season.
Despite that, the Hokies will look to build off their big win against Miami this past weekend, a 42-35 thriller down in South Beach. Can Virginia Tech put together an impressive showing against the Rams?
Stay tuned for live updates throughout the game.
Final score: Virginia Tech 34, Rhode Island 17.
Q4, :49: Nothing doing there for the Rams. Turnover on downs. Hokies will win. Hokies will improve to 4-2 on the season.
Q4, 2:06: The field goal is good. Virginia Tech leads Rhode Island 34-17, and will more than likely get the win.
The Rams will start on the 25 after the touchback.
Q4, 2:11: Brian Johnson is coming out for a 22-yard field goal attempt after the Rams keep the Hokies out of the endzone.
Q4, 3:09: Tahj Gary get's in on the action with the 17-yard rush for a touchdown. He reached the football over the near sideline.
Nevermind, touchdown called back after the review. Ball is on the 1.
Q4, 4:37: McClease for 25 yards on back-to-back plays have the Hokies in business. 1st down on the Rams' 20.
Q4, 5:52: Hooker on the draw brings up 1st down on the 30 for an 11-yard gain.
Q4, 7:40: Turnover on downs as the Hokies defense defends a pass in the endzone from Priore. Tech will have the ball on their own 19. A big stand there for VT.
Q4, 7:46: Conner sacked Priore to the 19 for a loss of 14, and after an incomplete pass, it's 3rd and goal from the 19.
Q4, 9:08: On 4th and 9, Priore completes the pass to Aaron Parker for 25 yards. 1st and goal from the 5.
Q4, 10:02: 1st down Rams on the Hokies 31.
Q4, 10:17: Huge pass by Priore on 3rd and 10 to Coulter for 13 yards give the Rams a 1st down on the Tech 46.
Q4, 11:05: The 39-yard punt by Bradburn was fair caught at the 30. 1st down Rams.
Q4, 11:12: The Hokies could not do anything on offense there, and as a result they'll punt.
Q4, 12:02: Grimsley with the fair catch at the 28 yard line. 1st down Virginia Tech.
The Hokies have a chance to tack on, and potentially put this game away with one more touchdown here. Let's see if they can do it.
Q4, 12:10: 3 incomplete passes in a row by Priore brings up 4th down for Rhode Island on their 37. They will punt. Big stop by the Hokies defense there.
Q4, 12:18: Priore's pass to John Erby is incomplete, but under review. It looked as if the ball hit the ground as Erby was heading down.
Update: Ruling on the field is incomplete. 2nd down.
Q4, 13:41: McClease runs it up the middle and gets in for a Tech touchdown. After the converted extra point, Virginia Tech leads Rhode Island 31-17.
The drive: 9 plays for 75 yards in 3:56.
Romo's kick is down in the endzone for a touchback. The Rams will have the ball on their own 25.
Q4, 13:57: 1st and goal for the Hokies on the 1 after an 18-yard rush by Deshawn McClease.
End of third quarter: Virginia Tech 24, Rhode Island 17. It's close, but Virginia Tech looks to be in business as they'll begin the final quarter with a 1st and 10 from RI's 19.
Q3, 0:58: A wide open Tayvion Robinson for 31 yards from Hooker gives the Hokies a 1st down on the Rams' 32.
Q3, 1:33: Hooker's 4-yard run up the middle on 3rd and 2 give the Hokies a 1st down on the 37.
Q3, 2:37: The kick by C.J. Carrick is good. Virginia Tech now leads 24-17. The drive: 10 plays for 60 yards in 5:16.
Carrick's kick rolls into the endzone for a touchback. The Hokies will start on their own 25.
Q3, 2:42: The Hokies defense hold the Rams on 3rd down, and they'll look to attempt a field goal on 4th down. It'll be a 41-yard attempt.
Q3, 3:45: Priore keeps slinging it, and the Rams have another 1st down. The ball is on Tech's 29.
Q3, 5:34: Dorsey with the great leaping catch on the near side brings the ball to midfield. The Rams are driving.
Q3, 5:43: A costly pass interference called against Virginia Tech gives the Rams a new set of downs on their 34.
Q3, 5:48: It'll be 3rd and 1 from the 24 after the Rams timeout. Their first of the half.
Q3, 7:01: A nice sack by the Virginia Tech defense is called off thanks to an offside penalty. 2nd and 4 for the Rams on 21.
Q3, 7:53: 11-yard return by RI's Ahmere Dorsey is foiled quickly at the 15 by Jovonn Quillen. 1st down Rams.
Q3, 7:57: Wow, Hooker sold that one beautifully. The fake draw to pass from Hooker to Keene by the near sideline results in a touchdown for the Hokies. What a drive!
The extra point is good, and the Hokies lead Rhode Island 24-13. The drive: 10 plays for 93 yards in 4:25.
Q3, 9:18: Hooker with the keeper up the middle for 10 yards brings up 1st and goal for the Hokies on RI's 7.
Q3, 10:06: Hooker takes the hit, but stays poised and throws a beautiful ball for 27 yards to James Mitchell. 1st down on RI's 17.
Q3, 11:02: A pass interference call against RI's defense on 3rd and 3 brings up a 1st down for the Hokies on the Rams' 48.
Q3, 11:38: Some more nice chunk plays by Hooker's arm bring the ball to the 40. 2nd and 3 for the Hokies.
Q3, 12:22: Wheatley tried to field a kick at the 2, but a 5-yard gain gives the Hokies the ball on their own 7. Nice open field tackle by RI's Justice Antrum there.
Q3, 12:26: A beautiful throw on the run by Priore to a great catch by Ahmere Dorsey on the near sideline is called a touchdown.
The play is under review, and the ruling on the field stood. Touchdown Rams.
Rhode Island's 2-point conversion is easily converted off a slant pass from Priore to Aaron Parker is good. Virginia Tech now leads 17-14.
The drive: 8 plays for 75 yards in 2:34, including a converted 2-point conversion.
Q3, 13:00: 22-yard gain by Bryant on the rush, followed by an extra 9 yards off a horsecaller tackle by the Hokies defense gives the Rams 1st and goal on the 9.
Q3, 13:30: Another 1st down for RI, this time they're on the Hokies 40. Priore to Coulter, again.
Q3, 14:18: Back-to-back plays of 8 and 16 yards, respectfully, by the Rams give them a new set of downs on their 49.
Q3, 15:00: The Rams will have the ball on their own 25 after the touchback to begin this second half.
Halftime: Virginia Tech 17, Rhode Island 6. Well, this game is not over by any means, but Virginia Tech has placed decently up to this point. One thing Tech fans are visibly not happy about: Rhode Island is still in this game, even though it will take an awful lot for them to pull out a win here.
The quarterback play by Hendon Hooker has been pretty good up to this point, as he's 10 of 15 for 163 yards passing with 2 touchdowns. More importantly, no turnovers by the Hokies offense. Damon Hazelton is having a good start to the game as well with 4 catches for 67 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Ashby has 5 total tackles, and Tisdale has 2 tackles for a loss, including a sack.
Vito Priore is having a solid game as well through the air for Rhode Island, completing 11 of 15 for 136 yards, but no touchdowns. Isaiah Coulter has 5 catches for 105 yards for the Rams.
Q2, 0:26: The Hokies are stopped by RI's defense after a pass play that went nowhere. It's 4th and 24.
Tech calls timeout with 1 second left and will try one more play before half.
Q2, 1:17: A sack and a loss of 6 yards after a rush pins the Hokies back to RI's 44. It's 3rd and 24.
Q2, 2:23: After a 6-yard pass, McClease takes a handoff for 17 yards and the Hokies have a 1st down on RI's 30.
Q2, 3:08: The Hooker to Keene connection works again, this time for 18 yards. The Hokies have a 1st down on their 47.
Q2, 3:23: Wheatley with the 11-yard return from the 18 yard line after the short kick will give the Hokies the ball on their own 29.
Q2, 3:29: The 36-yard field goal by Carrick is good, and the Hokies lead is now trimmed to 17-6. The defense once against bent, but didn't break.
The drive: 14 plays for 56 yards in 6:17.
Q2, 3:35: The Hokies defense keeps the Rams out of the endzone once again after an incomplete pass by Priore.
After the play, an unsportsmanlike penalty was called against the Rams, and they'll have the ball pushed back to the 19. They'll attempt a field goal.
Q2, 4:51: 22-yard pass from Priore to Coulter brings up 1st and goal on the 3.
Q2, 5:31: Priore's pass to Coulter is good for 9 yards. 1st down Rams on the Hokies 25.
Q2, 5:42: Priore's pass is batted down at the line on 3rd and 2 by Tisdale. Their offense is staying on the field for 4th down.
Q2, 7:42: Another 1st down for RI after a 7-yard pass on 3rd and 3. The ball is now on Tech's 42.
Q2, 8:43: The Rams have a 1st down on their 44 after a 16-yard pass from Priore to Isaiah Coulter.
Q2, 9:46: Well, the sting of that call was removed quickly. Hendon Hooker throws a short pass to Hazelton, and he uses a nice stiff arm and his speed up the near sideline to give the Hokies another touchdown, this time for 37 yards. This is Hazelton's 5th touchdown on the season.
The extra point is good, and the Hokies now lead Rhode Island 17-3. The drive: 6 plays for 66 yards in 2:28.
Romo's kick goes through the endzone, and the Rams will have the ball on their own 25. They need a touchdown here, or this could get away from them quickly.
Q2, 9:56: An impressive catch by King on the far sideline is ruled an incomplete pass. Tech head coach Justin Fuente is deciding to challenge the ruling on the field. It's close.
Update: Ruling on the field stands. 2nd and 10 on the 37. The crowd did not like that call.
Q2, 10:24: Keshawn King with a 17-yard rush brings it to the 37. The Hokies are driving once again.
Q2, 11:04: Back-to-back rushes by Hooker give the Hokies a fresh set of downs on their 46.
Q2, 12:15: The field goal by C.J. Carrick is good and the Rams are on the board. The Hokies defense bent, but didn't break. Tech leads RI 10-3.
Fair catch by Drake Deluliis after a questionable kick by RI will give the Hokies the ball on their 34.
Q2, 12:42: Priore's pass to Bryant brings up 4th and 1 on the 24. The Rams will attempt a 41-yard field goal.
Q2, 14:51: Priore's slant pass Isaiah Coulter goes for 51 yards on 3rd and 16 to give RI a 1st down on Tech's 33.
End of first quarter: Virginia Tech 10, Rhode Island 0. A solid performance overall in all three phases of this one to begin for the Hokies. Rhode Island had 13 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes.
Q1, 0:29: A great play by Alan Tisdale drops the Rams to their own 16 after the 9-yard sack.
Q1, 1:17: Beautiful pass from Hooker to Hazelton on the near side for a 4-yard Tech touchdown. The extra point is good, and the Hokies lead 10-0.
The drive: 9 plays for 86 yards in 2:59. The Hokies offense looks good to begin this one. Romo's kick bounces past the endzone for a touchback, and Rhode Island will begin the next drive on their own 25.
Q1, 2:06: Defensive pass interference was called against RI. 1st and goal on the 4 after the 15-yard penalty.
Q1, 2:14: Rhode Island's Brian Campbell was called for targeting on Hooker after a 1-yard rush. They'll review the penalty, but it looks as if this will stand.
Update: The call of targeting is reversed. A little surprising.
Q1, 2:39: Back-to-back rushes by Robinson and McClease for 18 yards have Tech in business as they're on RI's 20. Let's see if the Hokies can add on.
Q1, 3:40: Hooker to Keene for 18 yards brings up a 1st down on their 41.
Q1, 4:16: Hezekiah Grimsley with the fair catch at Tech's 14 yard line. First down Hokies.
Q1, 4:36: Scratch that. The Rams tried to draw the Hokies offside, but it didn't work as they're called for a delay of game. They will punt.
Q1, 4:58: Zoe Bryant seemed to initially fumble the ball off a 7-yard pass from Priore, recovered by Dax Hollifield. However, the replay looks as if Bryant's knee was down. We'll see what the official ruling is, but it looks as if it'll instead be 4th and short for the Rams.
Update: The ruling on the field is reversed, as expected. 4th and 1 for the Rams on their 47. It looks as if they'll go for it.
Q1, 7:26: Delay of game by the Hokies on 4th and 2 give the Rams a fresh set of downs on their 38.
Q1, 7:58: Virginia Tech's defense holds Rhode Island to only 8 yards and force a 3 and out.
Q1, 8:44: Brian Johnson converts a 22-yard field goal and the Hokies take a 3-0 lead. The drive: 13 plays, 81 yards in 6:16.
John Parker Romo's kick in the endzone will give the Rams the ball on their own 25 to start their first drive of the game.
Q1, 9:17: Hooker tries a run on 3rd down, but is stopped quickly by RI's defense. 4th down.
Q1, 10:44: Hooker finds Keshawn King down the near sideline for a gain of 40 yards to the Rams' 5. First and goal for Tech.
Q1, 11:23: The Hokies with the new set of downs on RI's 45 yard line.
Q1, 12:40: Hooker with the slant pass to Damon Hazelton brings up 3rd and 1. The quarterback follows that up with a keeper up the middle for 4 yards and a first down.
Q1, 14:12: Hendon Hooker completes a 3rd down pass to Dalton Keene for 14 yards. First down Hokies on their own 31.
Q1, 14:55: 1st and 10 Tech on their own 14 after a 14-yard return by Nadir Thompson.
Q1, 15:00: Hokies have won the toss and chose to receive. We're underway here at Lane Stadium.
3:55 p.m.: Both the Hokies and Rams have entered for the start of this afternoon's game.
3:30 p.m.: We're under 30 minutes away from kickoff, with fans beginning to take their seats. From the looks of it, this will not be anywhere close to a sellout.
3:00 p.m.: Wideout Tre Turner is on the field for warm ups, as our Mike Niziolek shows us here. The Hokies will go with white helmets and white pants, along with Maroon jersey's for today's game.
2:30 p.m.: Greetings from Lane Stadium, everyone! It's another perfect day for football as temperatures will be in the 60's for most of this game with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It finally feels a little bit like fall!
As you may or may not know, the Hokies are coming off a dramatic win against ACC rival Miami last Saturday, and will look to build off that huge win today. The Hokies (3-2) host FCS Rhode Island (1-4), beginning at 4 p.m.
It's not the first time Tech head coach Justin Fuente and Rams coach Jim Fleming have faced each other. Our Mike Niziolek has more on that here.
For more details on today's game, as well as a prediction, check out Niziolek's game day preview.
