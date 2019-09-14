BLACKSBURG, Va. -- The Hokies will look to start a winning streak this afternoon at Lane Stadium where they host the Furman Paladins.
This is the first time the two teams have met since Sept. 12, 2015, where Virginia Tech cruised to a 42-3 victory in Blacksburg. Furman, an FCS team, is 1-1 on the season with a season opening win against Charleston Southern and a loss at Georgia State last week.
The Hokies are also 1-1 on the season, but are coming off a 31-17 win over Old Dominion last weekend. Stay here for live updates on today's game.
Final: Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17.
Q4, 1:28: Tre Turner with the 11-yard rush, and that'll about do it here in Blacksburg. The Hokies will improve to 2-1 on the season, while Furman will drop to 1-2.
Q4, 1:46: This time, the Hokies recover the onside kick. Ryan Willis is back in at quaterback and Virginia Tech has the ball on Furman's 46. Baring something crazy, this one will go in the win column for the Hokies.
The Paladins will be forced to use their final two remaining timeouts here, most likely.
Q4, 1:47: Wait, what?
Furman's Ryan Miller recovers the onside kick and will appear to get the ball back on offense.
But wait, not so fast! The play was reviewed and it was determined that Furman committed an illegal blocking penalty on during the attempt. They will retry the kick.
Q4, 1:49: The Hokies bend but don't break there on defense, and Grayson Atkins brings this back to a one-possession game with the 22-yard field goal. The Hokies lead Furman 24-17.
Q4, 2:32: Devin Abrams with a 48-yard rush for Furman! 1st and goal Paladins on the Hokies 3. Big play by Abrams there as he found a big hole up the middle.
Q4, 3:03: The Paladins have a drive going here and are on their own 49. Let's see if the Hokies can stop them on 3rd and short.
Q4, 5:04: Tre Turner rushes it down the near sideline for 29 yards. Touchdown Hokies! What a run off the jet sweep by Turner, his 1st rushing touchdown of the year and 2nd overall today.
The extra point is good. The Hokies lead Furman 24-14. The drive: 5 plays for 62 yards.
It's going to take a lot for Furman to come back in this game, but we still have about 5 minutes to go. The Paladins begin on their own 25 after the touchback.
Q4, 5:18: Ryan Willis takes a big hit on a quarterback keeper and is injured on the play. Hendon Hooker will come in for Willis. 3rd and 2 on Furman's 29. Willis appears to be okay and still has his helmet on on the Hokies sideline.
Q4, 6:31: Another big chunk play this half from the Hokies offense, this time in the form of a 21 yard jet sweep rush by Tayvion Robinson. First down on the Furman 37.
Q4, 6:55: Darren Grainger tries a deep ball down the middle of the field, and it backfired badly as Caleb Farley intercept the overthrown ball. A huge play at this point of the game!
First down Hokies on their own 38. They have a chance to put the game away here on offense.
Q4, 7:41: Oscar Bradburn punts the ball for 52 yards and the Paladins will start their next possession on their own 15. Let's see if the Hokies can get another big stop on defense here.
Q4, 7:48: Willis misses a wide open receiver on the near sideline and the Hokies have to punt.
Q4, 9:48: Ryan Willis on 3rd down rushes it for 7 yards, which is good enough for a 1st down. Ball is on their own 29.
Q4, 11:06: The pass interference ends up to not hurt the Hokies anymore on this drive. Furman punts to Tech's 12 yard line where Hezekiah Grimsley returns it for 1 yard. First down Hokies.
Q4, 12:04: Emmanuel Belmar with the big 6-yard sack on 2nd down! Now, a false start penalty from Furman brings the ball back to their 37. It's 3rd and 18.
Q4, 13:32: In what appeared to be a big stop by Virginia Tech, a pass interference was called on the Hokies after a 3rd down pass attempt. First down Paladins on their 45.
End of third quarter: Virginia Tech 17, Furman 14. That was the type quarter the Hokies needed and now have the lead back. The Paladins will begin the final quarter with the ball on their own 33.
Q3, 0:06: 2 plus plays for Furman to end the quarter as they now have a 1st down at their own 33.
Q3, 1:17: Well, that stalled quickly. The Hokies couldn't get any more yards and are forced to punt. Oscar Bradburn's punt barely rolls into the endzone for a touchback, and Furman will have the ball on their own 20. Darren Grainger is back in at quaterback
Q3, 2:58: Keshawn King showing more and more burst as the game goes along as he finishes a nice screen play for 13 yards. Another first down for the Hokies.
Q3, 4:06: After getting hit hard by Furman's defense, Willis responds with a nice pass up the middle to Tayvion Robinson for 10 yards. 1st down on their own 20.
Q3, 5:21: A 41-yard punt from Furman was fair caught on the Hokies 9, and that's where Virginia Tech will start.
Q3, 5:45: Furman now has to punt the football as the Hokies defense bears down once again.
Q3, 6:13: Darren Grainger appears to have injured his hand on that last 2-yard rush by Grainger. Hamp Sisson is in at quarterback for Furman.
Q3, 8:12: Ryan Willis throws a pass to the far corner of the endzone for Tre Turner, and Turner snags it! Extra point attempt is good and the Hokies now lead Furman 17-14.
The drive: 4 plays for 26 yards. The momentum has clearly shifted back in Virginia Tech's favor and the crowd is back in the game.
The Paladins will have the ball on their own 25 after the touchback.
Q3, 8:43: Ryan Willis took a big hit out of bounds, but gets up quick as the Hokies have 1st and goal from the 2 after the 15-yard run.
Q3, 9:50: Furman coughs it up on the 1st play of the drive and the Hokies recover! Fumble was forced by Dax Hollifield and recovered by DaShawn Crawford. The Hokies will have the ball on Furman's 26. A huge momentum shift here.
Q3, 10:00: James Mitchell rushes it in for a touchdown! This is his first career rushing touchdown, and the Hokies first of the day. After the extra point, Virginia Tech now trails Furman 14-10, but have momentum on their side.
The drive: 6 plays for 83 yards. Keshawn King's 54-yard rush set the tone for the drive, and that play was also Tech's longest rushing play of the season.
Furman will get the ball on their own 25 after the touchback.
Q3, 10:29: Keshawn King (again) brings the Tech offense another 1st down. 1st and goal on the 4.
Q3, 11:42: Wow! Keshawn King once again with an impressive 54-yard gain on the ground. First down deep in Furman territory. They're on the 14 and now have some juice boiling on offense.
Q3, 12:06: Keshawn King broke a bunch of tackles right there for a 15-yard gain. First down Hokies.
Q3, 12:15: A 42-yard punt brings the ball to Virginia Tech's own 17, and that's where the Hokies will begin this drive.
Q3, 12:55: Despite a 1st down earlier in the drive, the Hokies defense tightens up and makes a big stop on 3rd down. Furman will punt.
Q3, 15:00: The 3rd quarter is underway as Furman will begin the half with the ball on their own 25 after a touchback.
Halftime: Furman 14, Virginia Tech 3. Penalties and turnovers drained the Hokies in the first half of play. The turnover margin is now minus 8 on the year for Virginia Tech, which isn't a good sign early in the season. The fans at Lane Stadium let their team know they were not happy as Tech was booed off the field at half.
Both of Furman's touchdowns came off Hokie turnovers, one a fumble by Tre Turner and the other off an interception from Ryan Willis. The defense, however, is overall playing a decent game, only giving up 107 total yards of offense. Field position has been a major difference in this game.
The Paladins will begin the 2nd half with the football. It'll be interesting to see what adjustments Justin Fuente and the Hokies coaching staff makes at half time.
Q2, 0:40: After a short pass that gained 3, Furman lets some time burn off on the game clock. They're most likely content going into the half up 14-3.
Q2, 1:28: A 15-yard keeper by Darren Grainger brings up a 1st down for Furman on their 47.
Q2, 1:34: No gain on 1st down off a rush attempt and the Hokies call their first timeout of the half to stop the clock. Virginia Tech is looking to get the ball back before the half here.
Q2, 1:39: Brian Johnson misses a 50-yard field goal and Furman will take over on downs at their 32.
Q2, 1:44: Virginia Tech's offensive line continues to struggle here as Willis takes a major hit, throwing the ball away to bring up 4th down.
Q2, 3:23: Tre Turner swings it out to the far sideline off a handoff from Willis for 12 yards. This quickly gets negated after an 8-yard sack by Dru Seabrook. Ball on Furman's 35.
Q2, 4:15: Ryan Willis has some nice passes on this drive and the Hokies are set up after a 17-yard completion to Tre Turner brings them to the Furman 45.
Q2, 5:35: On 3rd and 7, quarterback Darren Grainger smartly keeps the ball for himself and runs down the far sideline for 15 yards. Touchdown Furman.
After the extra point, Furman leads Virginia Tech 14-3. The drive: 9 plays for 42 yards. The Paladins have taken advantage of both turnovers by the Hokies with both following drives resulting in touchdowns. The fans here have become quiet and are looking for a spark.
Touchback on the kickoff. The Hokies offense will begin on their own 25.
Q2, 7:28: A 5-yard pass gives the Paladins a first down on Tech's 18.
Q2, 8:12: 3rd and 2 for Furman on the Hokies 23. This is big for both squads right here.
Q2, 10:45: Ryan Willis pass is intercepted off a tip near the far sideline by Furman's Travis Blackshear at the Hokies 42. The Hokies continue to shoot themselves in the foot here. That's their second turnover of the game. Let's see if the defense can bail them out.
Q2, 10:51: A 28-yard punt from Grayson Atkins goes out of bounds at the Hokies 15. First down Tech.
Q2, 11:32: A big stop by the Hokies on 3rd down. DeShawn Crawford in on the play for no gain. Furman will punt.
Q2, 11:38: Furman calls their 1st timeout of the half. It'll be 3rd and 2 on the Hokies 43. Virginia Tech could really use a stop here. Let's see if they get it!
Q2, 12:58: Fair catch by Furman on their 49. They will begin this next offensive drive with good field position. Can the Hokies get a stop on defense?
Q2, 13:05: Ryan Willis was sacked for a loss of 9 on 3rd down. The fans here at Lane Stadium are starting to become a little restless.
The Hokies punt attempt to Furman's 33 was called back due to an illegal formation penalty by Tech. They will redo the down where Oscar Bradburn will be forced to punt from the Hokies 12.
Q2, 14:56: Devin Abrams rushes for 4 yards, resulting in a touchdown for Furman. The scoring play is under review, but it appeared that he got in.
The ruling on the field stands, touchdown Furman. The extra point attempt by Grayson Atkins is good. Furman now lead the Hokies 7-3. The drive: 6 plays for 41 yards.
Virginia Tech will begin with the ball on their own 25 after the touchback.
End of 1st quarter: Virginia Tech 3, Furman 0. A pretty uneventful start to the game here in Blacksburg, but the Paladins are on the doorstep of the endzone and it will be 2nd and goal on VT's 4 yard line.
The Hokies had 87 yards of total offense compared to only 30 by Furman, but that fumble by Turner has Furman close to potential points to begin the 2nd quarter.
Q1, 1:10: The Paladins are going for it on 4th and 1 on Tech's 11 yard line. They successfully got the Hokies to jump offside off a hard count. First down by penalty for Furman on Tech's 7 yard line.
Q1, 3:12: Furman recovers the fumble by Tre Turner. What a turn of events right there, and a great strip by the Paladins. First down on Tech's 41.
Q1, 3:34: A beautiful 16-yard run by Keshawn King. First down Virginia Tech on their 36.
Q1, 3:41: A 52-yard punt by Furman puts the Hokies back on their own 20.
Q1, 5:04: Chamarri Conner with a nice sack on Furman quaterback Darren Grainger for a loss of 7 yards is followed by a 6 yard pass from the Paladins offense. Once again, a solid defensive showing on that drive by the Hokies.
Q1, 5:37: After a touchback, the Paladins will begin on their own 25.
Q1, 5:37: Furman's defense tightens up as the Hokies attempt a 35 yard field goal attempt. The attempt from Brian Johnson is good! Virginia Tech up on Furman 3-0. 10 plays for 28 yards on that drive for VT.
Q1, 7:08: Hokies are now on the doorstep of the redzone, on Furman's 21 yard line.
Q1, 8:57: Three straight running plays result in a first down for Virginia Tech. Ball on Furman's 32.
Q1, 10:11: A strong opening defensive stance by the Hokies ends with a 6-yard sack by DeShawn Crawford. A 38-yard punt from Grayson Atkins goes out of bunds at their own 44, so the Hokies will begin the drive with good field possession. Can they capitalize?
Q1, 12:07: On 3rd and 19, Wilis completes a pass to Tayvion Robinson for 12 yards. Hokies punt for 50 yards by Oscar Bradburn is fair caught on Furman's own 11. First down Paladins.
Q1, 13:45: A 22-yard reception on 3rd and 7 for the Hokies by Kaleb Smith from Ryan Willis gives the Hokies a first down on their 36. A false start penalty brings them back now to the 31.
Q1, 14:53: Virginia Tech will begin with the football at their own 11. A 10-yard return from Terius Wheatley.
12:00 P.M.: Both Furman and Tech are now on the field for the start of today's game. The Paladins won the toss and chose to defer to the second half. Hokies ball to begin the game!
11:45 A.M.: Our own Mike Nizioek has an injury report for today's game, with wide receiver Damon Hazelton and defensive TyJuan Garbutt not expected to play.
11:30 A.M.: Both the Hokies and Paladins are in full uniform and going through their final warmups. This doesn't appear to be anywhere near a sold out crowd with multiple empty sections in the top corners of the stadium, but the fans that are here are covering most of the stands in orange.
11:00 A.M.: Greetings from Lane Stadium for a second weekend in a row, where head coach Justin Fuente will be looking for an all-around strong performance from his squad this afternoon against Furman. Our own Mike Niziolek has more on that here.
The Hokies will be breaking out their orange chrome helmets for the first time since 2017, as well as pairing that with maroon uniforms and pants. This is the first time Virginia Tech went with this uniform combination since 2016.
Tech has asked their fans to wear orange today, and from the early looks of it there will be a lot of orange shirts and jersey's in the stands. Rain is scheduled in the forecast for later this afternoon, so hopefully everyone will stay dry while watching the game.
For more on today's game specifically, you can read Mike Niziolek's game preview here.
