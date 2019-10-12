BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Another Saturday, another Virginia Tech game day here in Blacksburg as the Hokies will take on the University of Rhode Island.
This will be Tech's second time this season they will take on an FCS team, with the first being against Furman back on Sept. 14. If the Hokies win, however, the result will not count against their bowl eligibility at the end of the season.
Despite that, the Hokies will look to build off their big win against Miami this past weekend, a 42-35 thriller down in South Beach. Can Virginia Tech put together an impressive showing against the Rams?
Stay tuned for live updates throughout the game.
3:00 p.m.: Wideout Tre Turner is on the field for warm ups, as our Mike Niziolek shows us here. The Hokies will go with white helmets and white pants, along with Maroon jersey's for today's game.
2:30 p.m.: Greetings from Lane Stadium, everyone! It's another perfect day for football as temperatures will be in the 60's for most of this game with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It finally feels a little bit like fall!
As you may or may not know, the Hokies are coming off a dramatic win against ACC rival Miami last Saturday, and will look to build off that huge win today. The Hokies (3-2) host FCS Rhode Island (1-4), beginning at 4 p.m.
It's not the first time Tech head coach Justin Fuente and Rams coach Jim Fleming have faced each other. Our Mike Niziolek has more on that here.
For more details on today's game, as well as a prediction, check out Niziolek's game day preview.
