BLACKSBURG-- No matter the weather conditions, nothing can damper the importance of this pivotal ACC Coastal contest between the Pittsburgh Panthers and Virginia Tech Hokies.
Despite a slow 1-2 start on the season, Pitt (7-3, 4-2) has been on a role as of late, winning six of their last seven games. The Panthers bring to soggy Blacksburg a the top ranked defensive team in the coastal, only allowing 298 yards per game.
No. 25 Virginia Tech (7-3, 4-2), like Pitt, come into the game playing their best football as of late, winning five of their last six. The Hokies' offense has vastly improved with quarterback Hendon Hooker under center, and now have a top five offense in the ACC.
Not only is this senior day, but also defensive coordinator Bud Foster's last ever game on the sidelines at Lane Stadium, so the defense will look to make the defensive coordinator proud. Expect this to be a '60 minute fistfight' among the two teams, per our Mike Niziolek.
Grab a hot beverage, a coat, and strap in for a battle in the New River Valley!
Q3, 6:06: That one literally went backwards for Pitt, and they will punt from their 41 on 4th and 15.
Q3, 7:28: Bradburn's 40-yard punt is fair caught at the Tech 46. 1st down Panthers.
Q3, 8:00: Tech will punt from the 14 after going 3 and out.
Q3, 8:50: Tayvion Robinson takes the 44-yard punt from the 8 and returns it to the 16. After the penalty by Tech, the Hokies will start from their own 8.
Weather update: It's now pouring at Lane Stadium.
Q3, 9:31: Pickett is sacked on 3rd down by Conner and Ashby for a loss of 13. The Panthers will punt from their 48.
Q3, 9:47: Bradburn's punt is caught at the 46. After the illegal formation call against Tech, Pitt will now have it from the VT 41.
Q3, 10:23: That drive only went backwards after a loss of 2 and a big sack on Hooker. Bradburn will punt from Tech's 6.
Q3, 11:40: The Hokies will start on their own 20 after the punt goes out of bounds.
Q3, 11:47: Pickett's pass is broken up by Jermaine Waller and Pitt will now punt from the Tech 38.
Q3, 12:28: A nice pass by Pickett is called off by an offensive holding penalty. Pitt will now have 2nd and 12 from the 39.
Q3, 13:18: The Panthers will have the football on the Tech 37 after the 8-yard gain is followed by the 15-yard late hit out of bounds penalty against Chamarri Conner. The fans are not happy about that one.
Q3, 13:25: Pitt calls their 1st timeout of the half. 2nd and 15 at the 40 after the false start penalty called against the Panthers.
Q3, 14:44: Pickett's pass is caught by Jared Wayne for a gain of 20 yards to the 45. 1st down Pitt.
Q3, 15:00: Romo's kick is fair caught at the 3, and Pitt will start from their own 25.
Halftime: Virginia Tech 21, Pittsburgh 0. Bud Foster Day, part II?
The Hokies are playing inspired football once again on both sides of the ball. The defense is playing lights out, only allowing 77 yards of total offense. Divine Deablo has 4 tackles, and Rayshard Ashby has a sack. Norell Pollard has the touchdown by the Hokies defense off the fumble by Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Despite the fumble earlier in the game, Hendon Hooker has rebounded nicely and is 7 of 8 passing for 129 yards and a touchdown. Tayvion Robinson has 32 yards rushing and 74 yards in the air.
Q2, 0:45: Hooker's fade pass to the near side is caught by Tre Turner for a Tech touchdown! Johnson's extra point is good and the Hokies now take a 21-0 lead.
The drive: 12 plays for 90 yards in 5:59.
Romo's kick is fair caught at the 1, and results in the football being placed on the Pitt 25. Baring something crazy, that should just about do it for the 1st half.
Q2, 0:51: Tayvion Robinson with the 32-yard rush to the Pitt 3. 1st and goal!
Timeout called by Tech after a rush for no gain on 1st and goal. It is now 2nd down.
Q2, 1:16: Pitt jumped off the hard snap for an offside penalty. Tech will now have a 1st down on the opposing 35.
Q2, 1:45: The Hokies will go for it on 4th and 2 from the Pitt 40.
Q2, 3:25: Hooker's screen pass to Keshawn King goes for 18 yards. 1st down Hokies on Pitt's 48.
Q2, 4:28: Hendon Hooker escapes what felt like 10 tackles for a gain of 10 on 2nd and 7. 1st down Hokies on the 33.
Q2, 5:51: The Hokies have 1st and 10 from their own 20.
Q2, 6:44: And they don't get it! The Hokies take over on downs at their own 10. The quarterback hurry is credited to Chamarri Conner on the play off the incomplete pass.
Q2, 7:21: Pitt will go for it on 4th and 2 from the Tech 10.
Q2, 8:49: Pickett finds Taysir Mack for 19 yards to the Tech 18. Another 1st down for Pitt.
Q2, 9:30: Pickett's pass is completed for 31 yards to Jared Wayne. 1st down Pitt on VT's 37.
Q2, 9:37: Bradburn's 35-yard punt is downed at the Pitt 32. The Panthers will start their next drive from there.
Q2, 10:08: A crucial holding penalty against Virginia Tech stalled that drive and will now punt on 4th and 30.
Q2, 12:08: Well, it looked like the Panthers were going to get off the field, but were called with a defensive holding on 3rd and long. The Hokies have a new set of downs on Pitt's 43.
Q2, 14:04: Tre Turner took a screen for 17 yards. 1st down Hokies from the 42.
End of first quarter: Virginia Tech 14, Pittsburgh 0. It'll be 2nd and 7 from the 22 after the break. The Hokies are off to a good start to begin this one.
Q1, 0:10: Alex Kessman's 34-yard punt goes out of bounds at the 19. The Hokies will start on offense from there.
Q1, 0:48: After only 5 yards on that set of downs, the Panthers will punt from their own 47.
Q1, 2:09: Kenny Pickett takes the 3rd down rush for a gain of 8 and a 1st down. Ball is now on their 42.
Q1, 3:07: Kenny Pickett fumbles the football and the Hokies score! Touchdown!
Rayshard Ashby is credited with the fumble, and Norell Pollard is credited with the recovery and touchdown, his 1st score of his career.
Johnson's extra point is good and the Hokies now have a 14-0 lead. Romo's kick goes out of bounds and Pitt will start again from the 25.
Q1, 3:16: James Mitchell takes the rush and walks into the endzone for a Virginia Tech touchdown. Brian Johnson's extra point is good and the Hokies lead 7-0.
The drive: 4 plays for 90 yards in 1:48.
John Parker Romo's kick goes into the endzone for a touchback. Pitt will have the football on their 25.
Q1, 3:38: Hooker found a wide open to Tayvion Robinson, who broke multiple tackles and got down to the Pitt 1 for a gain of 71 yards. 1st and goal!
Q1, 4:58: Deshawn McClease with the nice 11-yard rush to the far side. 1st down Hokies on their 21.
Q1, 5:04: Alex Kessman's 46-yard punt is fielded by Hezekiah Grimsley at the 6, but is brought down at the 10. The Hokies will start there, deep in their own territory.
Q1, 5:14: The Panthers once again go nowhere on offense. They'll punt from their 48.
Q1, 6:56: Hooker fumbles the snap on 4th down, recovered by Pitt's Kylan Johnson. The Panthers will have the football at midfield.
Q1, 7:34: Hendon Hooker made a huge play on 3rd and 11 to Tre Turner. It's 4th and 1 but the Hokies are lining up to go for it.
Q1, 9:06: Tayvion Robinson takes the 43-yard punt to Pitt's 47 for a gain of 20 yards. The Hokies have nice field position to start this drive.
Q1, 9:18: Tech's defense forces another 3 and out. Pitt will punt for a second time as well.
Q1, 10:12: Bradburn's 42-yard punt is fair caught at the 20 and Pitt's offense will start from there.
Q1, 10:42: The Pitt defense forces VT to go 3 and out, and Bradburn is out to punt for the 2nd time in as many drives.
Q1, 11:32: Tayvion Robinson takes the 43-yard punt for 2 yards, and the Hokies will start from the 35.
Update: Pitt get's called for a 5-yard penalty and Tech will now have it from the 40.
Q1, 11:43: Three incomplete passes by Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett force a 3 and out. The Panthers will punt.
Q1, 11:58: Bradburn's 36-yard punt is fair caught at the Pitt 24. The Panthers will start on offense from there.
Q1, 12:24: The Hokies offense is stalled on the 40. Oscar Bradburn is out to punt.
Q1, 14:19: Rushes by Hooker and Deshawn McClease give the Hokies a 1st down from their own 36.
Q1, 15:00: Alex Kessman's kick rolls into the endzone and the Hokies will start on offense from their own 25.
3:35 p.m.: Both teams are out on the field for the start of the game. Virginia Tech will begin with the football.
3:15 p.m.: Senior day celebrations have begun with Reggie Floyd coming out first. Quarterback Ryan Willis was the last to come out and received a nice cheer from the crowd.
3:00 p.m.: Both teams are on the field for their final warm ups. Pitt is wearing yellow helmets and pants along with white jersey's. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is wearing their classic maroon jersey's and white pants along with their normal maroon helmets.
Crowd update: Lane Stadium is pretty empty, but with the weather being as cold and wet as it is, it isn't much a surprise.
Stay warm with us as game updates will be coming soon!
2:30 p.m.: Greetings from Blacksburg, everyone! We got a big one coming your way between the Pitt Panthers and the No. 25 Virginia Tech Hokies, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Who has the edge on senior day? Our Virginia Tech beat writer Mike Niziolek breaks it down for us here.
Keep an eye out for Tech's offensive line play today, as the unit continues to grow, as our columnist Aaron McFarling points out. Pitt, however, has the No. 1 ranked rush defense in the ACC, only allowing 90.0 yards per game. Someone will have to give today in these rainy conditions, where both teams could try to unleash a rushing attack.
The Hokies are looking for revenge once again this week, as they lost to the Panthers 52-22 at Heinz Field last season.
