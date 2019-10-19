BLACKSBURG, VA.-- We've got a big one going down in Blacksburg today between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Virginia Tech Hokies, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m.
The Tar Heels (3-3, 2-1) are one game above the Hokies (4-2, 1-2) in the ACC Coastal division, and on top of that, it's homecoming here at Virginia Tech. This is a big one for both squads, but the Hokies would definitely like to get to this one at home today in front of a projected sold out crowd.
Hendon Hooker will be looking to build off his strong first two starts of the season, as he has not turned the ball over in those two starts. Our Mike Niziolek looked back at Hooker's collegiate career up until this point.
On the other side of the field, quarterback Sam Howell has impressed thus far for UNC, and is leading a fifth-ranked passing offense in the conference, with the team averaging 261.5 passing yards per game. While not daunting, it's a matchup to watch between the freshman quarterback and Tech's secondary.
Q4, 4:31: Quincy Patterson! He keeps the ball and rushes it to the right for 53 yards, and was not touched by anyone on the Tar Heel defense and the Hokies respond quickly with a touchdown.
The extra point is good, and we're tied at 31. The drive:2 plays for 75 yards in 40 seconds.
UNC will take over on their own 25 after the touchback.
We've got a thriller here in Blacksburg, folks!
Q4, 5:04: Patterson's pass is complete to Tayvion Robinson for 22 yards and the Hokies have the 1st down.
Q4, 5:11: Wow! A flea flicker pass from Sam Howell to a wide open Antoine Green for a 68-yard touchdown. That was quite the playcall that not many saw coming there.
The extra point is good, and UNC regains the lead over Virginia Tech 31-24. The drive: 3 plays for 80 yards in 1:06.
The Hokies will take over on their own 25 after the touchback.
Q4, 6:17: Oscar Bradburn's 51-yard punt goes into the endzone and the Tar Heels will take over from their own 20.
Q4, 6:28: Quincy Patterson tries another rush to the near side on 3rd down, but only gains 2 before Chazz Surratt brings him down for UNC. Tech will punt.
Q4, 7:54: Ben Kiernan's 43-yard punt is fair caught on the Tech 41 yard line by Hezekiah Grimsley. 1st down Hokies.
Q4, 8:01: The Hokies defense holds strong and forces a 3 and out on 3rd and 19. Lane Stadium is feeling it right now!
The Tar Heels will punt.
Q4, 9:29: Brian Johnson's 23-yard field goal attempt is good. The Hokies and Tar Heels are now tied at 24 with a ton of football left.
The drive: 13 plays for 61 yards in 6:49. The Tar Heels will begin with the football on their 25 after the touchback.
Q4, 10:02: Hazelton takes the sweep on 3rd down, but is short of the endzone. The Hokies will attempt a field goal.
Q4, 11:59: Patterson's pass is complete to Hazelton for 14 yards. 1st and goal from the 8.
Q4, 12:18: It's that man again, Patterson. An 11-yard rush gives the Hokies a 1st down on UNC's 22. The Hokies are well positioned for points here. Let's see if they can finish.
Q4, 13:44: Quincy Patterson showing off his legs on 3rd down for a gain of 10. 1st down on UNC's 36.
End of third quarter: UNC 24, Virginia Tech 21. We've got 15 minutes (if not more) of good football left. The Hokies will begin with the 1st down on their 49.
Q3, 1:18: UNC actually went for it on 4th down, and it was foiled quickly by the Hokies. However, after the unsportsmanlike penalty, the Hokies will have the football on their 34.
Q3, 1:25: No harm. no foul as the Hokies force a 3 and out.
Q3, 2:36: That's not what you want. UNC forces a fumble from Keene and is recovered by the Tar Heels. First down at UNC's 43.
Q3, 3:40: Hezikiah Grimsley returns the 52-yard punt to the 42, and the Hokies will start with good field position. Quincy Patterson will go out at quarterback.
Q3, 4:29: Sam Howell is sacked on 3rd down by Norell Pollard and the Tar Heels will punt. A big stop by the Hokies defense.
Q3, 5:08: Oscar Bradburn's punt barely goes into the endzone, and the Tar Heels will take over on their own 20.
Q3, 5:17: Well, the Hokies were in field goal range, but Willis takes a big sack for a loss of 12. The intentional grounding call against Willis is waved off and Tech will punt.
Q3, 7:22: The Hokies are now on UNC's 28 thanks to DeShawn McClease's two big rushes.
Q3, 9:04: Ryan Willia with the 25 yard beauty to Tre Turner and the Hokies are now at midfield.
Q3, 9:27: Howell's flare pass to Rontavius Groves gives UNC a touchdown. The extra point is good, and UNC takes the lead back, 24-21.
The drive: 8 plays for 71 yards in 3:48. Hokies will begin on their own 25 after the touchback.
Q3, 10:04: Sam Howell with a dime to Dyami Brown for 43 yards gives UNC a 1st and goal on the 6.
Q3, 10:42: Antonio Williams with the 2-yard rush on 3rd and 1 gives the Tar Heels a 1st down on Tech's 49.
Q3, 12:02: Sam Howell gives UNC a 1st down on the 40 after the 9-yard rush on 3rd down.
Q3, 13:15: Bradburn's punt of 40 yards is fair caught at the 29. 1st down Tar Heels.
Q3, 13:43: The Hokies will go 3 and out to start the half. Ryan Willis' 3rd down rush only goes for 2 yards.
Q3, 15:00: Virginia Tech will begin the quarter on their own 25 after the touchback. Willis is in at quarterback to start the half.
Injury update: Caleb Farley's status is up in the air for the rest of the game, and Hendon Hooker's status is still unknown. It appears as if Ryan Willis will begin the half.
Halftime: Virginia Tech 21, UNC 17. Not much to talk about defensively by either squad, but both offenses have really shown up in this one. UNC has 275 yards of total offense, while Hokies have 244 yards.
Both quarterbacks are playing pretty decent up to this point, as UNC's Sam Howell is is 11 of 24 for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Hendon Hooker is 8 of 12 for 124 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Willis has a touchdown pass as well.
Hooker has 49 rushing yards on 10 carries, but got banged up towards the end of the half. We'll see after the half just how serious his injury is going forward, but it is something to watch as he looked to have injured his leg.
Both squads are getting good performances on the ground from their running backs, as UNC's Michael Carter has 8 rushes for 86 yards. Tech's Deshawn McClease has 7 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.
If the first half was any indication, the second half should not disappoint. Buckle up!
Q3, 0:19: Wow! What a pass by Ryan Willis, and an even better catch by Damon Hazelton as he keeps his feet inbounds on the near side. The extra point is good, and the Hokies have their 1st lead of the game.
The drive: 7 plays for 64 yards in 2:39. UNC will have the ball on their own 25 after the touchback, and will most likely down the ball and go into halftime.
Q3, 0:24: Hendon Hooker seems to be a little banged up after the last quarterback keeper. The Hokies ran off some clock and called their 2nd timeout of the half, and Ryan Willis will take over at quarterback.
Before the snap, UNC called their 1st timeout of the half.
Q2, 1:53: An illegal hands to the face penalty goes against UNC's defense gives the Hokies 1st and goal from the 8.
Q2, 2:11: Hooker to Dalton Keene for 18 yards. 1st down Hokies on UNC's 22.
Q2, 2:47: Deshawn McClease with the 24-yard rush gives the Hokies a 1st down on UNC's 40.
Q2, 2:58: Hezikiah Grimsley with the fair catch on the 36 after 38-yard punt by Ben Kiernan. Hokies will begin with good field position.
Q2, 3:05: That penalty by Howell proved costly as the Hokies defense force a 3 and out. Virginia Tech calls their 1st timeout of the half to stop the clock.
Q2, 3:23: Sam Howell was called for intentional grounding, and the Tar Heels will lose a down and 9 yards. 2nd and 19 from their own 16.
Q2, 3:29: Deshawn McClease runs it up the middle off the draw for the touchdown! The Hokies respond on offense.
The extra point is good, and the Hokies now trail UNC 17-14. The drive: 8 plays for 75 yards in 3:26.
The Tar Heels will have the ball on their 25 yard line after the touchback.
Q2, 4:07: Hooker faked a screen play nicely and found James Mitchell on the near side for a gain of 22. 1st and goal from the 2.
Q2, 4:46: While Hooker's pass to Turner was incomplete, UNC defenders were all over Turner and were flagged for pass interference. 1st down Hokies on UNC's 24.
Q2, 5:48: Deshawn McClease with the nice 15-yard rush off the draw. 1st down Hokies on the UNC 49.
Q2, 6:55: Howell's flare pass to Dazz Newsome for 10 yards gives the Tar Heels a touchdown. After the play, there was some pushing and shoving between the two teams in which the referees called offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties on both teams.
The extra point is good and the Tar Heels lead the Hokies 17-7. The drive: 9 plays for 81 yards in 3:59.
Virginia Tech will take over on their 25 yard line after the touchback.
Q2, 7:33: Michael Carter with the big rush off the draw for a gain of 26 yards. 1st and goal on the 10.
Q2, 8:37: Rontavius Groves from Howell gives UNC the ball on the 35.
Q2, 9:14: A 16-yard gain is cut to 6 after a holding call against UNC. The ball is on the Hokies 45.
Q2, 9:57: A couple of nice passes by Sam Howell have the Tar Heels on their 49. Let's see if the Hokies defense can hold them on this part of the field for a 3rd time in a row.
Q2, 10:54: Oscar Bradburn's 49-yard punt is downed at the 19, and UNC will begin with the football there.
Q2, 11:05: Hooker's pass on 3rd down is overthrown and intended for James Mitchell. The Hokies will punt.
Q2, 12:17: Back-to-back rushes by Hendon Hooker of 9 and 13 yards give the Hokies a 1st down on their own 29.
Q2, 12:58: The Hokies will begin with the football on their own 7 yard line after the 36-yard punt is fair caught by Hezekiah Grimsley.
Q2, 13:43: UNC's drive is once again stopped just outside of field goal range and will punt from their own 43. A couple of QB hurries by Tech's defense forced Sam Howell to throw the ball away.
Q2, 14:24: Antonio Williams with the 17-yard rush gives the Tar Heels a 1st down on the Hokies 48.
End of first quarter: UNC 10, Virginia Tech 7. Both offenses showing some flashes of greatness in the first 15 minutes. This is shaping up to be a good one thus far in Blacksburg.
Q1, 0:02: The Hokies strike back!
Hooker finds a wide open (and I mean wide open) Tre Turner down the near sideline for 55 yards. Wow!
The extra point is good. The drive: 5 plays for 80 yards in 2:01. UNC's lead has been cut to 10-7. The Tar Heels will begin with the football on their own 25 after the touchback.
Q1, 1:13: Tre Turner off the screen for 11 yards. 1st down Hokies on their 33.
Q1, 2:03: Ben Kiernan's punt is downed in the endzone. The Hokies will have the ball on the 20.
Q1 ,2:13: For the second straight drive, the Hokies defense bends, but does not break and force a 4th down on the 40.
Q1, 3:49: Rontavious Groves gets in on the action with an 11-yard catch. 1st down on the Hokies 44 yard line.
Q1, 4:06: A 10-yard pass from Howell to Dyami Brown and a defensive holding for 10 more yards have the Tar Heels at 1st and 10 from the 45. The Hokies defense needs to bare down here.
Q1, 5:15: Another 1st down for North Carolina. Ball is on the 25.
Q1, 6:22: After a bad drop by UNC on 2nd down, they make up for it on 3rd and 9 with an 11-yard rush by Javonte Williams. First down UNC on their own 14.
Q1, 7:09: Oscar Bradburn's punt is downed at the 3 yard line, and that's where UNC will begin this drive. That was quite the play by the Hokies special teams unit.
Q1, 7:49: A 5-yard pass to Kaleb Smith is foiled quickly by Myles Dorn. The Hokies will punt.
Q1, 9:35: We have a working clock now, everyone! The Hokies get a first down after Hooker's sneak up the middle. Ball is on the 36.
Q1, 10:47: The Hokies defense bends, but does not break. Noah Ruggles attempts a 26-yard field goal and it is good. UNC leads 10-0.
Unfortunately, the game clock is still out, but the referees on the field have notified the crowd that there's 10:47 left in the quarter.
The Hokies will begin at their own 25 after the touchback.
Q1: Howell completes a slant pass to DeAndre Hollins for 23 yards to Tech's 8. 1st and goal.
Q1: The game clock is currently not working at Lane Stadium, but Hendon Hooker fumbles a bad snap and is recovered by the Tar Heels. First down UNC on the 40.
Q1, 14:07: Michael Rubino's kick is fielded at the 5 by Terius Wheatley and is brought down at the 27. The Hokies will look to get points of their own from there.
Q1, 14:12: Sam Howell finds a wide open (and I mean wide open) Dazz Newsome on a go route down the far side line for the 47-yard touchdown reception. The extra point attempt is good.
The drive: 4 plays for 75 yards in 48 seconds. The Tar Heels lead 7-0.
Q1, 14:45: First big play of the game with a 28-yard rush by Michael Carter. First down on Tech's 47.
Q1, 15:00: John Parker Romo's kick goes in the endzone. UNC will begin on their own 25.
3:30 p.m.: Both teams are on the field for the start of this one. The Hokies have won the toss and has deferred to the second half. The Tar Heels will start with the football.
3:00 p.m.: Lane Stadium is starting to fill up and both teams are on the field in uniform. The Hokies are going with all maroon today, while the Tar Heels are wearing all white. Kickoff will begin in 30 minutes.
2:30 p.m.: Greetings from Lane Stadium everybody, and happy homecoming to those that either attend Virginia Tech or are past alumni. We've got a big one today between these two ACC rivals.
It's going to be a show.
It feels like fall here in Blacksburg, with temperatures in the late 50's to early 60's. If you're at the game, brace for potential rain on your way home from the game.
Mike Niziolek previews today's game here, and outlines who has the edge between UNC and Tech on all sides of the ball.
We'll be bringing you updates throughout the game.
