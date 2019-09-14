BLACKSBURG, Va. -- The Hokies will look to start a winning streak this afternoon at Lane Stadium where they host the Furman Paladins.
This is the first time the two teams have met since Sept. 12, 2015, where Virginia Tech cruised to a 42-3 victory in Blacksburg. Furman, an FCS team, is 1-1 on the season with a season opening win against Charleston Southern and a loss at Georgia State last week.
The Hokies are also 1-1 on the season, but are coming off a 31-17 win over Old Dominion last weekend. Stay here for live updates on today's game.
Q2, 5:35: On 3rd and 7, quarterback Darren Grainger smartly keeps the ball for himself and runs down the far sideline for 15 yards. Touchdown Furman.
After the extra point, Furman leads Virginia Tech 14-3. The drive: 9 plays for 42 yards. The Paladins have taken advantage of both turnovers by the Hokies with both following drives resulting in touchdowns. The fans here have become quiet and are looking for a spark.
Q2, 7:28: A 5-yard pass gives the Paladins a first down on Tech's 18.
Q2, 8:12: 3rd and 2 for Furman on the Hokies 23. This is big for both squads right here.
Q2, 10:45: Ryan Willis pass is intercepted off a tip near the far sideline by Furman's Travis Blackshear at the Hokies 42. The Hokies continue to shoot themselves in the foot here. That's their second turnover of the game. Let's see if the defense can bail them out.
Q2, 10:51: A 28-yard punt from Grayson Atkins goes out of bounds at the Hokies 15. First down Tech.
Q2, 11:32: A big stop by the Hokies on 3rd down. DeShawn Crawford in on the play for no gain. Furman will punt.
Q2, 11:38: Furman calls their 1st timeout of the half. It'll be 3rd and 2 on the Hokies 43. Virginia Tech could really use a stop here. Let's see if they get it!
Q2, 12:58: Fair catch by Furman on their 49. They will begin this next offensive drive with good field position. Can the Hokies get a stop on defense?
Q2, 13:05: Ryan Willis was sacked for a loss of 9 on 3rd down. The fans here at Lane Stadium are starting to become a little restless.
The Hokies punt attempt to Furman's 33 was called back due to an illegal formation penalty by Tech. They will redo the down where Oscar Bradburn will be forced to punt from the Hokies 12.
Q2, 14:56: Devin Abrams rushes for 4 yards, resulting in a touchdown for Furman. The scoring play is under review, but it appeared that he got in.
The ruling on the field stands, touchdown Furman. The extra point attempt by Grayson Atkins is good. Furman now lead the Hokies 7-3. The drive: 6 plays for 41 yards.
Virginia Tech will begin with the ball on their own 25 after the touchback.
End of 1st quarter: Virginia Tech 3, Furman 0. A pretty uneventful start to the game here in Blacksburg, but the Paladins are on the doorstep of the endzone and it will be 2nd and goal on VT's 4 yard line.
The Hokies had 87 yards of total offense compared to only 30 by Furman, but that fumble by Turner has Furman close to potential points to begin the 2nd quarter.
Q1, 1:10: The Paladins are going for it on 4th and 1 on Tech's 11 yard line. They successfully got the Hokies to jump offside off a hard count. First down by penalty for Furman on Tech's 7 yard line.
Q1, 3:12: Furman recovers the fumble by Tre Turner. What a turn of events right there, and a great strip by the Paladins. First down on Tech's 41.
Q1, 3:34: A beautiful 16-yard run by Keshawn King. First down Virginia Tech on their 36.
Q1, 3:41: A 52-yard punt by Furman puts the Hokies back on their own 20.
Q1, 5:04: Chamarri Conner with a nice sack on Furman quaterback Darren Grainger for a loss of 7 yards is followed by a 6 yard pass from the Paladins offense. Once again, a solid defensive showing on that drive by the Hokies.
Q1, 5:37: After a touchback, the Paladins will begin on their own 25.
Q1, 5:37: Furman's defense tightens up as the Hokies attempt a 35 yard field goal attempt. The attempt from Brian Johnson is good! Virginia Tech up on Furman 3-0. 10 plays for 28 yards on that drive for VT.
Q1, 7:08: Hokies are now on the doorstep of the redzone, on Furman's 21 yard line.
Q1, 8:57: Three straight running plays result in a first down for Virginia Tech. Ball on Furman's 32.
Q1, 10:11: A strong opening defensive stance by the Hokies ends with a 6-yard sack by DeShawn Crawford. A 38-yard punt from Grayson Atkins goes out of bunds at their own 44, so the Hokies will begin the drive with good field possession. Can they capitalize?
Q1, 12:07: On 3rd and 19, Wilis completes a pass to Tayvion Robinson for 12 yards. Hokies punt for 50 yards by Oscar Bradburn is fair caught on Furman's own 11. First down Paladins.
Q1, 13:45: A 22-yard reception on 3rd and 7 for the Hokies by Kaleb Smith from Ryan Willis gives the Hokies a first down on their 36. A false start penalty brings them back now to the 31.
Q1, 14:53: Virginia Tech will begin with the football at their own 11. A 10-yard return from Terius Wheatley.
12:00 P.M.: Both Furman and Tech are now on the field for the start of today's game. The Paladins won the toss and chose to defer to the second half. Hokies ball to begin the game!
11:45 A.M.: Our own Mike Nizioek has an injury report for today's game, with wide receiver Damon Hazelton and defensive TyJuan Garbutt not expected to play.
11:30 A.M.: Both the Hokies and Paladins are in full uniform and going through their final warmups. This doesn't appear to be anywhere near a sold out crowd with multiple empty sections in the top corners of the stadium, but the fans that are here are covering most of the stands in orange.
11:00 A.M.: Greetings from Lane Stadium for a second weekend in a row, where head coach Justin Fuente will be looking for an all-around strong performance from his squad this afternoon against Furman. Our own Mike Niziolek has more on that here.
The Hokies will be breaking out their orange chrome helmets for the first time since 2017, as well as pairing that with maroon uniforms and pants. This is the first time Virginia Tech went with this uniform combination since 2016.
Tech has asked their fans to wear orange today, and from the early looks of it there will be a lot of orange shirts and jersey's in the stands. Rain is scheduled in the forecast for later this afternoon, so hopefully everyone will stay dry while watching the game.
For more on today's game specifically, you can read Mike Niziolek's game preview here.
