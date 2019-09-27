BLACKSBURG, Va. -- In case you felt empty without football last Saturday, you're in luck. Football is back and under the Friday night lights!
Virginia Tech will face ACC Coastal rival Duke tonight at 7 p.m. in Blacksburg, where both the Blue Devils and Hokies are coming off needed bye weeks, especially for Tech, as our sports columnist Aaron McFarling points out here.
While both 2-1, this is critical for both squads, being an ACC divisional game. This is Duke's first conference game of the season, while this is Virginia Tech's first at home. They began ACC play with a tough loss to Boston College back on Aug. 31 to kick off the season.
Keep it locked here for live updates on tonight's game.
Q1, 3:52: Willis to Grimsley for the first down. Ball is on Duke's 17. Can the Hokies score?
Q1, 4:39: Offside by the defense on 3rd and 2. First down for the Hokies on the opposing 27.
Q1, 5:46: Grimsley with a huge play on special teams. He fields the ball back on Tech's own 35 and returns it to Duke's 40 for a 25-yard return.
Q1, 6:02: That Duke drive went nowhere as they only gained 1 yard on that set of downs. They will punt.
Q1, 7:18: Oscar Bradburn's 37-yard punt is downed at Duke's 9. First down Blue Devils.
Q1, 7:30: An incomplete pass, 4-yard run from Deshawn McClease, and another incomplete pass results in a 3 and out for the Hokies offense.
Q1, 8:17: Fair catch by Hezekiah Grimsley at midfield after a 35-yard punt. Let's see if the Hokies offense can capitalize with their good field position.
Note: Good sized crowd in Blacksburg tonight and they're into the game early. Easily the most electric atmosphere of the season.
Q1, 9:04: Duke goes 3 and out after a good opening defensive stand by the Hokies defense.
Q1, 10:06: After a 40-yard punt from Oscar Bradburn, Duke will have the ball deep inside their own territory on their 10 yard line.
Q1, 10:30: The Blue Devils' defense bends, but does not break as they force a punt as Willis rushes for 2 yards.
Q1, 12:04: First down Hokies after a pass interference from Duke. Ball is on Tech's 47.
Q1, 1304: Two first downs from the Hokies to begin the drive, one from a 3rd and 10 and another rush by Ryan Willis. Hokies have it on their 37 yard line.
Q1, 14:53: Hokies will start on their own 15 yard line after a 15 yard return from Terius Wheatley
7:00 p.m.: Duke has won the toss and they chose to defer until the second half. Hokies ball to begin the game!
6:30 p.m.: We're a half hour from kickoff as both teams have taken the field for their final warm ups. Contrary to Tech's all white uniforms, Duke has decided to wear black jersey's with black pants.
Mike Niziolek has more on the Hokies' uniform choice here.
5:45 p.m.: Greetings from Lane Stadium, home of tonight's pivotal ACC contest between Duke and Virginia Tech.
The Hokies are coming off a bye week, followed by back-to-back wins against Old Dominion and Furman, respectfully. The Blue Devils are on a two-game win streak as well, coming off wins against North Carolina A&T and at Middle Tennessee.
Our Mike Niziolek previews the game here, and gives Tech the edge in this one. This is critical for both teams, but you don't want to fall to 0-2 in conference play if you're the Hokies here. One would think, anyways.
It's Friday night lights. It's ACC football. Buckle up!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.