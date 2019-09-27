BLACKSBURG, Va. -- In case you felt empty without football last Saturday, you're in luck. Football is back and under the Friday night lights!
Virginia Tech will face ACC Coastal rival Duke tonight at 7 p.m. in Blacksburg, where both the Blue Devils and Hokies are coming off needed bye weeks, especially for Tech, as our sports columnist Aaron McFarling points out here.
While both 2-1, this is critical for both squads, being an ACC divisional game. This is Duke's first conference game of the season, while this is Virginia Tech's first at home. They began ACC play with a tough loss to Boston College back on Aug. 31 to kick off the season.
Final score: Duke 45, Virginia Tech 10.
Q4, 1:52: Virginia Tech is running the football to end the game. Let's see if they try to get any chunk plays, but this looks done.
Duke will improve to 3-1 on the season and also get's their first conference win on the season. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech will drop to 2-2, and now have an 0-2 conference record.
Q4, 3:32: Wheatley returns it 25 yards from the endzone to Tech's 25 yard line.
Hooker is back in at quaterback for the Hokies to begin this drive.
Q4, 3:37: Katrenick keeps it and runs up the middle for 7 yards and another Blue Devils touchdown. After the extra point, Duke extends their lead to 45-10 over Virginia Tech.
The drive: 11 plays for 57 yards.
Q4, 3:44: Chris Katrenick is in at quarterback for Duke as Harris took a big hit on that last play.
The Blue Devils take their 2nd timeout of the half after a rushing play that loses 3 yards following Harris' injury.
Q4, 5:32: Duke goes for it on 4th down, and convert (again). Harris' pass to Gray goes for 12 yards and brings the ball up to the 7.
Q4, 5:39: It's 4th and 7 on Tech's 19, but Duke calls their 1st timeout of the half. They were clearly looking to burn some clock there.
During the timeout, they announced a crowd of 59,537 at tonight's game. Most of them are gone now.
Q4, 8:45: Well alright then.
Austin Parker takes the snap from punt formation and rushes it for 28 yards. First down Duke on Tech's 22.
Q4, 9:32: Hey, a stop by the Hokies defense!
Duke goes 3 and out and will punt.
Q4, 11:01: Willis throws an interception to the near sideline to Duke's Leonard Johnson. The Blue Devils will have the ball back on their own 43.
More and more fans are making their way towards the exits.
Q4, 12:25: Deon Jackson takes the hand off and is given a huge hole by his offensive line for a 32-yard touchdown. The extra point makes it 38-10 Blue Devils.
The drive: 10 plays for 75 yards. That could be the dagger Duke needs to really seal this one.
The touchback gives the Hokies the ball on their own 25. Ryan Willis is back out at quaterback.
Q4, 14:54: Harris with the quarterback keeper on 3rd and 2 rushes it to Tech's 45 for a 1st down.
End of third quarter: Duke 31, Virginia Tech 10. It's not over, but the Hokies are going to have to play perfect football in the 4th quarter if they want to win this one.
Regardless of how you look at the final 15 minutes, Tech and their fans cannot be happy with how this one has gone to this point.
Q3, 1:28: Harris to Noah Gray for 10 yards on 3rd and 5 results in another Duke 1st down. Ball is now on their own 40. Two run plays will end this quarter following the 1st down.
Q3, 2:31: Ryan Willis finds a wide open Damon Hazelton down the middle of the field for a 72-yard touchdown. The Hokies offense finally has a little life after that play. The extra point brings the score to 31-10.
That was the longest passing play of the season for Virginia Tech. Duke will have the ball on their own 25 after the touchback.
Q3, 3:25: 14-yard return by Eli Adams brings the ball to Tech's 22 to start the drive. Ryan Willis is back in at quarterback.
Q3, 3:30: Quentin Harris with the quarterback keeper up the middle, and was barely touched as he goes 42 yards on the touchdown run. The extra point makes it 31-3 Duke.
A chorus of boos are reigning onto the field as the fans are letting their Hokies have it.
Q3, 3:38: Hooker tries to run up the middle from the shotgun and gets stuffed at the line of scrimmage. The fans that are still here weren't very happy with that play call.
First down Duke on downs and they'll start with excellent field position, on Tech's 42.
Q3, 3:56: The Hokies will go for it on 4th and 1 from their 43.
Q3, 5:49: Wheatley returns the ball from the 3 to the 23, and that's where the Hokies offense will start.
Quarterback change: Hendon Hooker is now in the game for Ryan Willis.
Q3, 5:56: The field goal by AJ Reed is good. Duke now leads Virginia Tech 24-3.
Q3, 5:59: Virginia Tech's defense bends but doesn't break on that drive as Duke will attempt a 32-yard field goal from the 14.
Q3, 8:07: Harris to Durant once again for Duke after an 18-yard completion on 1st down results in a new set of downs. The ball will be spotted at Tech's 33.
Q3, 9:04: Bradburn's 45-yard punt is fair caught at Duke's 37. 1st down with good field position for the Blue Devils. Let's see if the Hokies can get another stop on defense.
For those who were curious, some fans did indeed leave at halftime for the 3rd time in 3 home games this season. Tech fans aren't very happy.
Q3, 9:32: Tech's offense continues to struggle and will punt it from their own 18.
Q3, 10:57: 38-yard punt by Austin Parker is fair caught at the 10 by Hezekiah Grimsley. Virginia Tech will start there, and is in desperate need of points.
For those of you who were wondering if there'd be a quarterback change, that will not happen, at least right away, as Ryan Willis is back out there under center. Let's see what, if any, halftime adjustments were made by the Hokies offense.
Q3, 11:40: Dax Hollifield with a nice tackle at the 48 yard line as the clamps were put down on this drive after all. Duke will punt.
Q3, 13:22: Harris has some quick passes working in his favor to begin the half as Duke now has it on their 45. Virginia Tech's offense really needs to clamp down here.
Q3, 15:00: Parker Romo kicks it into the endzone, so Duke will start the 2nd half on their own 25.
Halftime: Duke 21, Virginia Tech 3. That 2nd quarter was not what Virginia Tech had hoped for both offensively and defensively. Ryan Willis is struggling, completing 4-13 for 35 yards. McClease, however, is a bright spot on offense with 13 carries for 83 yards.
Quentin Harris was much better in that half for Duke, and his statline reads: 10-14 for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Harris also has 24 yards rushing on 5 carries.
Defensively, Brandon Hill already has 9 total tackles for Duke. Emmanuel Belmar and TyJuan Garbutt have 4 total tackles each for the Hokies.
Let's see if Virginia Tech has a comeback in them. Duke will begin the second half with the football as they deferred after winning the opening coin toss.
Q2, :35: Caleb Steward brings the ball to the 19 after a 4-yard kick return. Tech looks like they will try a play or two before half.
Q2, :39: Trickery by Duke results in a touchdown as Calhoun takes the hand off to the near side and throws it to the other end of the field to Deon Jackson results in an easy 25-yard touchdown pass. The extra point brings it to 21-3 Duke.
The drive: 9 plays for 91 yards. An impressive drive orchestrated by Harris and the Blue Devils.
Q2, 1:35: The Blue Devils are moving once again, and have the ball on Tech's 30 after a pass from Harris to Durant
Q2, 2:40: A clutch 1st down on 3rd and 7 from Duke. Ball is now at midfield after the 8-yard pass from Harris to Jalon Calhoun.
Q2, 3:58: A 15-yard facemask penalty was called against Tech. Duke now has a 1st down on their own 37. The Hokies defense needs a stop here going into the half. Can they get it?
Q2, 4:25: Bradburn's punt is downed at the 9. First down Duke.
Q2, 4:33: Drew Jordan hurries Ryan Willis into throwing a bad pass and the Hokies now have to punt. That did not end the way Justin Fuente, or the fans in the stands, wanted.
Q2, 5:50: Deshawn McClease with a 45-yard run, and the Hokies now have it on Duke's 43. Let's see if they can capitalize here, but a needed play on offense.
Q2, 6:15: An illegal blindside block is called against Virginia Tech, bringing the ball back to their own 12. 2nd and 22 now.
Q2, 6:43: Quentin Harris' 1-yard pass to Noah Grey gives the Blue Devils another touchdown. After the extra point, Duke leads Virginia Tech 14-3. The drive: 9 plays for 67 yards.
Duke has the momentum, and the Virginia Tech fans are understandably not happy. Now they happen to show Vick and Frank Beamer on the big screen and they get cheered once again.
Virginia Tech will have the ball on their own 25 after the touchback. They could definitely use some points here.
Q2, 7:50: Harris with the keeper for 5 yards on 3rd and 2. 1st and goal Duke on the 7.
Q2, 8:47: Mateo Durant with a 17-yard screen pass completion from Harris brings the ball to the 20.
Q2, 9:47: Duke is moving on this drive as back-to-back completions by Quentin Harris has the Blue Devils on Tech's 37. The Hokies need a stop here.
Q2, 10:15: Bradburn's 53 yard punt is returned for 20 yards by Josh Blackwell and the Blue Devils will begin their next offensive drive on their 33.
Q2, 10:29: Back-to-back incomplete passes by Ryan Willis brings up 4th down. Great plays from Duke's secondary there on 2nd and 3rd down.
Q2, 11:13: Stay with me here. During the kickoff, holding was called on Virginia Tech, but a personal foul penalty was called against Duke. The ball will be placed on Tech's 25 after all of that.
Q2, 11:20: One play is all it took as Harris finds Noah Grey on the near side of the endzone for a Blue Devils touchdown. After the converted extra point, Duke leads Virginia Tech 7-3.
Q2, 11:25: A fumble by Hendon Hooker shortly after the hand off is recovered by Duke. First down on the Hokies 16. Wow.
Q2, 12:06: Some tough but needed yards gained by Keshawn King on the ground brings up first down on their 33. Timeout Hokies after the offense couldn't get the snap off.
Q2, 13:46: The Hokies will begin with the football at their own 23 after Austin Parker's 41-yard punt was fair caught by Grimsley.
Q2, 13:53: Virginia Tech's defense stands and forces another punt. Quentin Harris is struggling in this one so far. Jaylen Griffin and DaShawn Crawford were big in stopping the run for the Hokies on that drive as well.
Q2, 14:57: Wow. What looked to be another impressive stand by the Hokies defense is temporarily placed on hold as Reggie Floyd is called for pass interference. A pretty late flag by the refs there. Ball is on Duke's 33.
End of first quarter: Virginia Tech 3, Duke 0. Outside of Grimsley's punt return that went for 25 yards, not much to talk about offensively from either squad to begin this one.
A cool moment at the break as Michael Vick returns to Blacksburg and addresses the crowd. Virginia Tech is remembering their 1999 team that later played for the national championship tonight.
The crowd loved it, to say the least.
Q1, :27: Brian Johnson's field goal is good as we have our first points of the day. Virginia Tech leads 3-0.
Duke will start on their own 25 yard line after the touchback
Q1, 1:04: Duke's defense stops the Hokies offense on the 2 yard line. The Hokies will try a 20-yard field goal.
Q1, 2:15: A roughing the passer call on Duke brings it to the 6. The Blue Devils are really shooting themselves in the foot on defense here.
They're reviewing whether or not the Duke defender caught the ball prior to the penalty.
Update: The ball was indeed caught by Duke, but the roughing the passer penalty happened before the play, so no harm no foul.
Q1, 3:52: Willis to Grimsley for the first down. Ball is on Duke's 17. Can the Hokies score?
Q1, 4:39: Offside by the defense on 3rd and 2. First down for the Hokies on the opposing 27.
Q1, 5:46: Grimsley with a huge play on special teams. He fields the ball back on Tech's own 35 and returns it to Duke's 40 for a 25-yard return.
Q1, 6:02: That Duke drive went nowhere as they only gained 1 yard on that set of downs. They will punt.
Q1, 7:18: Oscar Bradburn's 37-yard punt is downed at Duke's 9. First down Blue Devils.
Q1, 7:30: An incomplete pass, 4-yard run from Deshawn McClease, and another incomplete pass results in a 3 and out for the Hokies offense.
Q1, 8:17: Fair catch by Hezekiah Grimsley at midfield after a 35-yard punt. Let's see if the Hokies offense can capitalize with their good field position.
Note: Good sized crowd in Blacksburg tonight and they're into the game early. Easily the most electric atmosphere of the season.
Q1, 9:04: Duke goes 3 and out after a good opening defensive stand by the Hokies defense.
Q1, 10:06: After a 40-yard punt from Oscar Bradburn, Duke will have the ball deep inside their own territory on their 10 yard line.
Q1, 10:30: The Blue Devils' defense bends, but does not break as they force a punt as Willis rushes for 2 yards.
Q1, 12:04: First down Hokies after a pass interference from Duke. Ball is on Tech's 47.
Q1, 1304: Two first downs from the Hokies to begin the drive, one from a 3rd and 10 and another rush by Ryan Willis. Hokies have it on their 37 yard line.
Q1, 14:53: Hokies will start on their own 15 yard line after a 15 yard return from Terius Wheatley
7:00 p.m.: Duke has won the toss and they chose to defer until the second half. Hokies ball to begin the game!
6:30 p.m.: We're a half hour from kickoff as both teams have taken the field for their final warm ups. Contrary to Tech's all white uniforms, Duke has decided to wear black jersey's with black pants.
Mike Niziolek has more on the Hokies' uniform choice here.
5:45 p.m.: Greetings from Lane Stadium, home of tonight's pivotal ACC contest between Duke and Virginia Tech.
The Hokies are coming off a bye week, followed by back-to-back wins against Old Dominion and Furman, respectfully. The Blue Devils are on a two-game win streak as well, coming off wins against North Carolina A&T and at Middle Tennessee.
Our Mike Niziolek previews the game here, and gives Tech the edge in this one. This is critical for both teams, but you don't want to fall to 0-2 in conference play if you're the Hokies here. One would think, anyways.
It's Friday night lights. It's ACC football. Buckle up!
