Women’s basketball
Friday
Liberty at Virginia Tech
7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
Records: Liberty 1-2; Virginia Tech 2-0.
Notes: Tech won at Liberty 72-61 last year. … Liberty opened this season with a win over Norfolk State but has lost to East Tennessee State and Chattanooga. … Liberty went 16-16 last year, falling in the Atlantic Sun title game. … Bridgette Rettstatt averages 11.7 points for the Flames, while Aisha Sheppard averages 19 points for the Hokies. … Georgia graduate transfer Taja Cole is averaging 8.0 assists for Tech. … This will be the second athletic contest of the day at Virginia Tech. The Tech women's soccer team will host Xavier in the first round of the NCAA tournament at 5 p.m. Friday at Thompson Field.
