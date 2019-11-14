VT logo

Women’s basketball

Friday

Liberty at Virginia Tech

7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: Liberty 1-2; Virginia Tech 2-0.

Notes: Tech won at Liberty 72-61 last year. … Liberty opened this season with a win over Norfolk State but has lost to East Tennessee State and Chattanooga. … Liberty went 16-16 last year, falling in the Atlantic Sun title game. … Bridgette Rettstatt averages 11.7 points for the Flames, while Aisha Sheppard averages 19 points for the Hokies. … Georgia graduate transfer Taja Cole is averaging 8.0 assists for Tech. … This will be the second athletic contest of the day at Virginia Tech. The Tech women's soccer team will host Xavier in the first round of the NCAA tournament at 5 p.m. Friday at Thompson Field.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments