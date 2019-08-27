BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s plan at running back to start out 2019 is similar to the one it opened last season with.
The Hokies listed Steven Peoples and Deshawn McClease at the top of the two-deep in 2018 and it wasn’t until Peoples carried the ball 20 times for 156 yards in Week 3 against Old Dominion — the second most carries in a single game during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure — that he emerged as the team’s top back.
Tech released a depth chart for its season-opener against Boston College on Monday with McClease listed as co-starter with Jalen Holston. True freshman Keshawn King is listed as the team’s No. 2 running back.
The Hokies will give all three backs opportunities to carry the ball on Saturday and wait to see if someone establishes themselves as a dominant back.
"I would like to have one guy that carries it 35 times," Fuente said. "If we don’t, we won’t. You have what you have and you go make the best of it."
The coaching staff’s main focus for McClease is just keeping him healthy. He all but disappeared from Tech’s game plan after last season’s win over Duke, carrying the ball 39 times for 117 yards in the final eight games of the season.
McClease’s brief stint in the transfer portal back in January was less of an issue for the running back in the offseason than an ankle injury that limited him during spring camp. He’s healthy going into the opener and focused on making every carry count.
“Once you get the ball, you just have to make the best of every carry that you get,” McClease said during fall camp. “Right now, it’s kind of exciting. I take pride in it now. When I get in in practice I’m like, I want to be the first to make a play, make a big play. And then the rest of the guys in the room they’re pretty much on the same thing. The vibe in the running back room is tremendous. I can’t complain at all.”
Holston closed out 2018 with 10 carries for 40 yards in the Military Bowl against Cincinnati. They were modest numbers, but the hard-fought performance set the tone for the coming months.
Fuente singled Holston out for praise multiple times during the offseason for his commitment in the weight room as well as his leadership.
“Jalen has gone through his first offseason,” Fuente said in early August. “That’s kind of weird. He’s a junior, and it’s his first offseason, and he’s done a great job mentally, emotionally and physically preparing for this upcoming season.”
King, a Florida native who put up monster numbers in high school, didn’t enroll until the summer, but the explosiveness he showed throughout fall camp made him an immediate candidate for early playing time.
Tech won’t hesitate to feed him more carries if he breaks some big runs early.
“With our offense, I we have a guy in there that is hot, you leave him in,” running backs coach Zohn Burden said. “We’re always hoping that someone gets hot and you leave them in there, let them roll and keep carrying the ball. That’s the goal, but besides that we’re going to put our guys in the best position to be successful in the offense.”