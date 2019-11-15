VT logo

Men's Basketball

Saturday

Lehigh at Virginia Tech

1:30 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: Lehigh 2-1; Virginia Tech 3-0.

Notes: Patriot League member Lehigh, which went 20-11 overall last season, is one of only two teams on Tech's home nonleague schedule that had a winning record last year. … Lehigh opened this season with a loss to Monmouth and has beaten Albany and Division III member Cairn. … This is the first meeting between the schools. … The last time Lehigh beat an ACC team was memorable — a stunning victory by the 15th-seeded Mountain Hawks over second-seeded Duke in the 2012 NCAA Tournament. … James Karnik is averaging 12.0 points for the Mountain Hawks. Jordan Cohen, who made the All-Patriot League third team last season, averages 11.3 points. … Lehigh has been picked seventh in the Patriot League's preseason poll. … This game is sold out. … Landers Nolley averages 21.3 points for the Hokies. … Tyrece Radford started for Tech in its last game in place of Isaiah Wilkins.

