The latest betting odds out of Las Vegas courtesy of Caesars Entertainment are for over/under win totals in 2020.
Virginia Tech's over/under win total was set at eight games (the odds are -115 for the over and -105 for the under). The number only includes regular season game and the best are only valid if all 12 games are played.
The Hokies have won more than eight games the first two years (2016 and 2017) of coach Justin Fuente's tenure. They went 8-4 in the regular season in 2019.
Clemson has the highest over/under win total in the ACC at 11.5 followed by Miami with nine wins.
ACC Over/Under win totals
- 11.5 Clemson
- 9 Miami
- 8.5 North Carolina
- 8 Virginia Tech
- 7.5 Florida State
- 7.5 Louisville
- 7 Wake Forest
- 6.5 Pittsburgh
- 6.5 Virginia
- 5.5 Duke
- 5.5 Syracuse
- 5 Boston College
- 4.5 NC State
- 3 Georgia Tech
