CHARLOTTE — Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. is known for his running ability.
So he said it meant "everything" to him that the Wildcats' winning touchdown came via his arm.
Bowden threw a 13-yard TD pass to give his team the lead with 15 seconds left, and Kentucky went on to beat Virginia Tech 37-30 in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday.
"Y'all said I couldn't throw," Bowden said.
Bowden rushed for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries and completed six of 12 passes for 73 yards and one TD with one interception.
His 233 yards rushing were the most ever by a quarterback in a bowl game, eclipsing former Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel's 229 in the 2013 Cotton Bowl.
"[Bowden] is one of the best players in the country," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.
Bowden entered Tuesday having run for 1,235 yards this year but having completed just 29 of 62 passes (46.8%) on the season.
The junior standout was a receiver/return man for Kentucky (8-5) for the first five games of the season before moving to QB because the team had a rash of injuries at the quarterback spot.
With Tech up 30-24, the Kentucky offense took the field with 8:25 to go. Bowden engineered an 18-play, 85-yard touchdown drive to give Kentucky a 31-30 lead. He had a fourth-down pass and a fourth-down run on the drive.
Fifteen plays on that drive were runs, including 12 by Bowden.
"Everybody in the stadium knew what we were going to do [on that drive]," Stoops said. "However, there are some creative advantages when you have a guy like Lynn playing quarterback."
After reaching the VT 13-yard line, the Wildcats were about to run the ball again when Tech called timeout with 19 seconds to go.
Bowden, whose team had just run the ball eight straight times, said he begged Stoops during the timeout to let him attempt a TD pass on the next play.
Since he had one timeout left, Stoops also wanted to throw it on that play.
"One thing about throwing it, it gives Lynn the opportunity to scramble," Stoops said. "With no timeouts left, that would be tough. We were thinking about running it before Virginia Tech took the timeout, but I didn't want to because I didn't want to take that option from him to be able to create."
Josh Ali got past cornerback Armani Chatman and hauled in the go-ahead TD pass.
"Y'all said I couldn't throw, so over the top it goes," Bowden said.
A teary-eyed Bowden waited on the Kentucky sideline as the Tech offense tried for a miracle.
But Kentucky's Jordan Wright recovered a Hendon Hooker fumble and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown on the game's final play.
The Wildcats raced from the sideline and mobbed Wright in the end zone.
"I couldn't breathe," Wright said.
After the Wildcats were awarded the bowl trophy from an on-field podium, Bowden was presented the game MVP trophy as he held his young son, Lynn III.
He had a word for Kentucky doubters.
"Stop disrespecting us!" Bowden said from the podium.
Once the ceremony was over, most of the players stayed in the middle of the field to celebrate.
But Bowden opted to do a victory lap, reaching up to high-five UK fans as he made his way around the stadium.
"The fans, they drove a long way from Kentucky," said Bowden, who intends to enter the NFL Draft. "I've got to show my love for them just as they love me. I wouldn't feel right if I just left, especially my last game."
Bowden and the Wildcats were in a less jubilant mood before the game.
Kentucky and Tech players had to be separated not once but twice during pregame warmups. Bowden threw a punch.
"There's a lot of emotion," Bowden said. "I could've hurt my team and not been out there tonight with them. So I just apologized to my program and my teammates … before the game."
At a bowl event at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend, some Tech players had yelled obscenities at Bowden and other Kentucky players.
Stoops said "things happened throughout the week."
"When we first got here, it was a lot of talk going on when they see us," Wright said.
Wright said the scuffling during the pregame warmups added fuel to Kentucky's fire.
"We came in the locker room and told everybody we've got to show them what they're asking for," Wright said.
Bowden said his team respects Virginia Tech.
"If I could go back, I wouldn't do it. But it's in the past," he said of the punch before pointing to the Belk Bowl champions hat on his head.
"Champion," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Once again, the Tech defense was clueless when it really mattered.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.