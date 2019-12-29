CHARLOTTE — The portion sizes must be bigger in Lexington.
Virginia Tech is preparing for one of the most physically imposing defensive fronts it has seen in a long time as it gets ready to face Kentucky in the Belk Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
At the center of Kentucky’s defensive front is nose guard Quinton Bohanna, a 6-foot-4, 361-pound junior with 23 career starts. He lines up next to 6-foot-9, 311-pound senior Calvin Taylor to form a formidable tandem.
Taylor had 33 tackles with 8.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks this season. He also had four pass break-ups and three forced fumbles.
“They are definitely best inside front we have seen,” Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelesen said. “They are going to make it hard to carve out a living inside. They are strong and experienced. They use their hands, play with good effort. It’s a great challenge, it’s going to be a great challenge for our guys up front.”
Kentucky’s backups on the interior of the line are also massive with 6-foot-3, 371-pound Marquan McCall and 6-foot-6, 290-pound Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald providing depth at the position.
The Wildcats also bring size off the edge with defensive end pairing that features 6-foot-4, 287-pound T.J. Carter and 6-foot-3, 281-pound Josh Paschal. The duo has combined for 18 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
Tech signed only one defensive end that was 6-foot-3 or taller during Fuente’s first four years in Blacksburg.
“It’s pretty impressive the job they’ve done in terms of recruiting to a system and what they are trying to accomplish on the defensive side of the ball,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “They’ve obviously gone out of their way to be massive on the front and in turn have made it very difficult for people to run the football.”
Fuente said Kentucky’s line is like a combination of the two best defensive fronts Tech has played this season — Miami and North Carolina.
“It’s such large human beings on the defensive line trying to find some crease in there is difficult,” Fuente said. “If you could find a way to plunge it up in there and get three or four yards, you got to be pretty happy with that. If you go look at the film, some really good teams have been able to do much more than that.”
Virginia Tech’s staff has talked up Kentucky’s run defense all month, but the Wildcats haven’t exactly shut opposing offenses down. Kentucky’s run defense gave up 148.92 yards per game (ranked No. 58 out of 130 FBS teams) and allowed more than 180 yards six times this season.
That list included Arkansas and South Carolina, two teams that struggled running the ball this season. The teams had their most rushing yards against a power five opponent against Kentucky.
Tech offensive lineman Lectius Smith said it will be up to him and his linemates to duplicate that kind of success in the Belk Bowl.
“We have to really get ‘em moving,” Smith said. “ It’s going to be a tough task. Their nose guard is a pretty big guy... you’ve got to be able to move him off this spot. You can’t let him hold you on the spot and be able to gap it off. You have to be able to move him, and it’s the same for the D-ends as well. We’ve got to be able to move guys up front.”
