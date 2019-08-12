Former Tunstall High School and Virginia Tech pitcher Joe Mantiply made his New York Yankees debut Monday night, appearing in relief in the second game of a doubleheader against Baltimore.
It was his first major-league appearance since 2016, when he was with Detroit.
Mantiply had been pitching in the minors in the Cincinnati organization this year, but he was acquired by the Yankees from Cincinnati last Friday for cash. The post-trade-deadline deal was permitted under Major League Baseball rules because Mantiply was not on the Reds’ 40-man roster.
The Yankees recalled him from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre on Sunday.