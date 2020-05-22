JalenStroman

Jalen Stroman, shown returning a kickoff for Patriot High School, tweeted that he has committed to Virginia Tech. He is the younger brother of former Hokie Greg Stroman.

Another member of the Stroman family is going to be a Hokie.

Jalen Stroman, the younger brother of Washington Redskins cornerback and former Virginia Tech standout Greg Stroman, announced Friday on Twitter that he has committed to play football for the Hokies.

His announcement video included the words, "Go Hokies for life." He made the announcement on his birthday.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Stroman is a rising senior free safety and receiver at Patriot High School in Nokesville.

He made the All-Region 6B first team at defensive back as a junior last season. He made the All-Cedar Run District first team at defensive back and made the second team as a receiver.

Stroman told Techlunchpail.com last month that his top three schools were Virginia Tech, Virginia and Duke.

He also has tweeted about getting offers from Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Temple, Old Dominion, James Madison and Richmond.

Stroman is rated the No. 49 safety in the high school graduating class of 2021 by the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Greg Stroman recorded nine interceptions in his Tech career. He made the All-ACC first team at cornerback in 2017, when he picked off four passes. He earned All-ACC honorable mention that year as a return specialist after returning two punts for touchdowns.

He was chosen by Washington in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played in 15 games for Washington in 2018, when he started three times.

He played in Washington's season opener last fall but suffered a groin injury. He was waived with an injury designation and was put on the team's injured reserve list. He is still on the roster. He returned to Tech last November to attend former defensive coordinator Bud Foster's last home game.

