BLACKSBURG — Tyree Saunders had dreams of following in his father’s footsteps.
Saunders spent the early portion of his high school career at First Coast in Jacksonville, Florida, hoping for an offer from his father’s alma mater Florida State. His father Troy Saunders was a defensive back for the school during a four year stretch (1995-98) where they finished in the top five each season.
The speedy wide receiver did everything he could to earn it.
Saunders put up impressive numbers — more than 80 catches for 1,600-plus yards and 14 touchdowns as an upperclassman — and had the skill set that power five programs covet. He runs a 4.4 40-yard dash and has a vertical jump just shy of 35 inches.
The three-star receiver landed 25 offers in total, but that offer from the Seminoles never came and Saunders faxed in his national letter of intent to Virginia Tech on early signing day.
“I used to hold that over me, football wise, that was one of my dream goals,” Saunders said. “The reason I had to let go in my head, it wasn’t like I wasn’t good enough. I had 25 offers. I got Virginia Tech. They (FSU) got their own thing going on. I’m not holding it in my heart anymore. I feel like I had a great season the past two years. It’s nothing I did wrong.”
Saunders felt “overlooked”, but that wasn’t the case in Blacksburg where the coaching staff made the No. 124 ranked receiver in the 2020 class (according to 247 Sports composite rankings) their focus at the position.
“They told me they were only bringing in about 14 or 15 players in the class and one maybe two receivers,” Saunders said. “Coach [Justin] Fuente wanted me to be that one guy.”
‘I did what I had to do’
How did Saunders get on Tech’s radar? That 4.4 speed did the trick.
The Hokies asked Saunders to attend a satellite camp it hosted over the summer in Florida to see him in person. Saunders was verbally committed to South Florida at the time, but was intrigued by the ACC school.
“I think they heard about my speed, but they wanted to see it,” Saunders said. “I love competing, so I was down for it. I think I ran 4.41. It was hand-timed and I didn’t even run my fastest. It was rainy that day and the field was kind of wet, but I did what I had to do.”
Former defensive lineman Charley Wiles was Saunders’ area recruiter, but wide receivers coach Jafar Williams quickly took over once Tech extended a scholarship offer. The two hit it off when Saunders visited Blacksburg for the team’s summer BBQ for recruits.
“I love his personality,” Saunders said. “We spent the whole time together and I even got to watch film with him. He’s very detailed-orientated. He was showing me film from Virginia Tech, what they do in practices, certain techniques, what he teaches receivers. We didn’t have that much time , but it was a good session. I picked up a couple things for my senior year — how to create separation at the line.”
Saunders also liked that Williams had no qualms about playing freshman as evidenced by Tayvion Robinson’s breakout year.
“I want a look,” Saunders said. “I’ve never been on the bench my whole life. I know college is different, but I’m going to put the work in and Virginia Tech gives freshmen a chance if they do everything right.”
Personal touch
In detailing his recruitment, Saunders kept coming back to the relationships he developed with Tech coaches and players.
The Hokies recent success in the Jacksonville-area helped establish an early connection. Saunders knew 2019 signee Keshawn King and 2018 signee Chamarri Conner. Conner played for the same 7-on-7 team as Saunders.
“That’s my boy,” Saunders said.
Conner went above and beyond in lending a hand on Saunders’ recruitment. On one of Saunders’ unofficial visits, Conner pulled up to the parking lot right as the receiver got to the Jamerson Athletic Center.
“He wanted to know when I was going to get there and he was there the whole time on the visit,” Saunders said.
The coaching staff worked hard to establish a relationship with Saunders and his parents as well.
Saunders raved about the home visit he had with coach Fuente, offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton in early December. The staff spent more than two hours at Saunders' family home and answered each and every one of his mother’s questions.
“This was my first time my mom actually met the coaches,” Saunders said. “She didn’t come on my official because she had to work. She asked about the program, the coaches and receivers. She wanted to ask a lot about the academics. I’m her only son, so it was important.”
Saunders’ mom cooked an elaborate spread — pork chops with yellow rice, corn on the cob and soup — with sweet potato pie for dessert.
“Coach Fuente loved that,” Saunders said. “They all loved it, they couldn’t get enough, but he had two slices.”
That in-home sit down and Saunders’ official visit the following week helped convince the receiver to sign on early signing day.
“It’s a great school, a chance to play on a national stage, big time power football,” Saunders said. “I’m focused on VT and my future.”
