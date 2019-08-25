BLACKSBURG — Everyone is on the same page in Blacksburg heading into the 2019 season.
The confidence Virginia Tech’s football players expressed prior to the start of fall camp extends from the sidelines all the way to athletic director Whit Babcock’s office in the Public Safety Building, where he’s temporarily located during renovations to the Jamerson Athletic Center.
Virginia Tech’s first losing season since 1992 did nothing to shake Babcock’s confidence in Justin Fuente, the coach he hired after the 2015 season to replace hall-of-famer Frank Beamer.
“I feel very good about the state of the program,” Babcock said in an interview this summer with The Roanoke Times. “Justin and his staff are in great standing. We all want to do better, but we can’t hit the panic button and freak out every time something doesn’t quite go right.”
Fuente hit all the right notes in his first year, leading Tech to the ACC championship game and double-digit wins for the first time since 2011. He also was voted the conference’s coach of the year.
The Virginia Tech team that closed out 2018 with a loss in the Military Bowl to Cincinnati shared few similarities with its predecessors. Discipline issues heading into the season gave way to a series of dismissals and transfers that only fueled the fan base’s frustration.
Babcock acknowledges those concerns but didn’t waiver from the pragmatic approach that he’s relied on during his five years in Blacksburg.
“I certainly care about what our fans think,” Babcock said. “Their perception and attendance and support means the world to us. Yet internally and the things we see every day, we are closer to [the program].”
And Babcock knows a variety of factors contributed to Virginia Tech’s struggles in 2018.
“I have great confidence that it’s going in a direction it needs to go,” Babcock said. “Time will tell, but any talk of any discontent or anything negative about where we are headed, no. I have 100% confidence we have the right leader and right team. It’s going to happen. I have no doubt. It just doesn’t happen as soon as people would like.”
Fuente offered a similar assessment of Tech’s future when he stepped up to the podium at the ACC Kickoff.
“I’ve never felt better about the direction and the purpose that we all have moving forward with this program,” Fuente said.
The confidence surprised some reporters, with much of the coverage outside Blacksburg focusing on players leaving the program, including the high-profile departures of quarterback Josh Jackson (Maryland) and wide receiver Eric Kumah (Old Dominion).
Louisville was the only ACC program hit harder by transfers since the NCAA transfer portal was put in place last October. The Cardinals fired coach Bobby Petrino after losing nine straight to close out the 2018 season with a 2-10 record. They were the first ACC team in three years to go 0-8 in the conference.
Things weren’t nearly as dire in Blacksburg, with Tech maintaining its lengthy win streak against Virginia in the Commonwealth Cup and extending a nation-leading 26-year bowl streak.
The 6-7 record was a disappointment, and the steady stream of negative headlines at the end of January didn’t inspire confidence.
Were players jumping from a sinking ship?
“Perception is not always reality,” Fuente said at the time.
Still, Tech’s players wanted to be assured that wasn’t a hollow pledge.
The team requested a sit-down with Fuente (and no other members of the staff) for an emotional team meeting in January. The meeting inspired an #ItStartsNow hashtag on social media, with both sides pledging to make changes. Fuente asked his players to be more accountable, while they asked for a more connected relationship with coaches away from the field.
“It was a very big deal for us,” safety Reggie Floyd said. “We just wanted to sit down with Coach and let him know how we were feeling about everything that was going on. He sat down, he listened to everything we had to say.”
That feeling carried over into the spring and through the Hokies’ intense summer workouts.
While clearing the air was important, Tech’s coaching staff also identified several key factors that’s sparked lasting changes behind the scenes.
A new wave of leaders stepped up to join Floyd, the lone returning co-captain, to rally Tech’s young locker room.
Multiple coaches pointed to linebacker Dax Hollifield as one of the emerging voices. Hollifield was mindful of speaking up in the fall as a true freshman but shed those concerns when he saw uncertainty in the locker room after those departures early in the year. Jarrod Hewitt and Dalton Keene had a similar positive impact.
The other element fueling Virginia Tech’s confidence is the edge that players had this offseason. Multiple sources described offseason practices as “angry” in recent months. It’s a word popular with players as well.
“The hype everywhere on the field and in the weight room was completely different and back to normal like my freshman year, when we had all the older guys,” Floyd said. “It was just a great feeling to finally have that back again.”
Tech’s staff even pushed to strengthen that resolve.
Keene shared one example of the strength and conditioning staff surprising players by showing highlights that Old Dominion put together of the Monarchs’ historic upset of Virginia Tech throughout one day of summer workouts.
“I’ve never seen a team with chemistry like we have right now,” Keene said over the summer. “I think that tells you something about us. It tells you everyone wants to win.”
Virginia Tech will need those same ingredients this fall as they look to send defensive coordinator Bud Foster out on a high note. Foster shocked the locker room less than 24 hours before the team’s first fall practice by announcing that he would retire after the 2019 season.
It was a final twist in what has been a wild six months for the Hokies.
“I’m doing it totally for Bud, I’m doing it all for Bud, seriously,” Hollifield said. “It’s only one more for him. I got to make it perfect or as close to perfect as I can make it. That’s my goal this year. I’m going to do everything I can to have him go out with a bang.”