BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has the No. 105 ranked pass defense going into its Week 10 matchup against Georgia Tech.
The Hokies are giving up 258.9 yards per game, which might suggest the team’s cornerbacks are struggling this year.
That isn’t really the case.
Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller have played well this season. According to numbers compiled by ESPN’s David Hale, Farley is one of the standout corners in college football this season.
Farley is hoping opponents to a 26.7% completion percentage this season, which ranks first among power five defenders targeted at least 25 times. He’s 13th in yards per attempt (4.6), No. 7 in opponent quarterback rating (10.7) and second in pass breakups (11).
“I’ve been pleased with how they’ve played,” Foster said. “I really have.”
Farley has 19 tackles (14 solo) with three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. The defender had four pass breakups in one half this season against North Carolina. Waller has 34 tackles (25 solo) with three interceptions and five pass breakups.
Backup defensive back Armani Chatman has played well when called on as well. He has 17 tackles (11 solo) with one pass breakup. He had an impressive interception against Notre Dame negated by a questionable roughing the passer penalty.
“We push each other every day,” Farley said. “‘Maine’ [Waller] wants to be the best corner in the country. I want to be the best corner in the country. Armani works like he wants to be the best corner in the country. We all push each other every day. We have big dreams, we have big goals and we put in the work to do our best to make it there.”
And they have needed to be at their best with opposing offenses attempting more than 50 passes for a four-week stretch before last week’s game against Wake Forest. Only 11 teams in college football have faced more attempted passes than Virginia Tech (342) this season.
“Corner is a tough position,” Farley said. “It’s a real tough position, but I think we embrace that. I think we want teams to try that, because I feel like we can help our defense when they keep testing us, and I think the more they do throw at us, the better we’ll get and I think we embrace that type of competition. Hopefully, one day, they just stop throwing at us.”
Georgia Tech only attempted one pass against Virginia Tech last season, but the program has abandoned the triple option under new coach Geoff Collins and struggled to establish consistency in the passing game.
While Tech’s secondary has some confidence after holding the high-powered Wake Forest offense to a season-low in yards (301) and points (17), Foster has told the group to be wary of the Yellow Jackets.
One-time Virginia Tech commit James Graham will start at quarterback for Georgia Tech this season. He has 952 yards (47%) with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s started the last five games for the Yellow Jackets.
“They’ve got a couple guys that can go deep,” Foster said. “I think their quarterback, if you look at their stats, he’s not the most as far as his completion percentage is not as high as guys, but he throws a really good deep ball and they’ve got some guys that can really run...we’ve got to do a good job mixing up coverages, mixing up things for the quarterback, some different looks, and hopefully that’ll make him hold it and we can get a little bit of pressure on him.”
