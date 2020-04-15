BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente will have a tricky time in the fall working through all his options at running back.
The Hokies were days away from opening spring camp in March with eight running backs before the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of spring sports. They will have 10 running backs on the roster once the full 2020 signing class enrolls.
Tech had some attrition at the position — Deshawn McClease left a year early for the NFL and Caleb Steward entered the transfer portal — but 10 is still a big number at a position like running back.
Fuente has gone into the fall with seven running backs on the roster in each of his first four seasons.
“Certainly we’ll have to get it pared down pretty quickly,” Fuente said. “You won’t have time to, the extra 15 practices or whatever it is, to get it done and go through it the way you would traditionally do it. So I think you have to find a way to get through it quickly. I know it’s a challenge, but it’s something we have to find a way to get done.”
Spring camp would have benefited Tech’s three early enrollees Khalil Herbert, Marco Lee and Raheem Blackshear. Blackshear needs a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play next year as a transfer from Rutgers, but he would have been able to practice with the team.
Herbert, a grad transfer from Kansas, decided to redshirt after four games last season to preserve his final year of eligibility. He comes to Blacksburg with 35 games of experience under his belt with 320 carries for 1,735 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Lee had 1,232 yards and nine touchdowns in two years at Coffeyville Community College.
Returning running back Jalen Holston was also eager to get back on the field. He suffered a serious leg injury in the opener against Boston College that ended up sidelining him the rest of the season.
Tech’s new running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg will help sort it all out. He’s at least familiar with the returning faces having spent the previous two years in a player development role as the team’s tenth on-field assistant.
Lechtenberg also got a head start coaching the position in December after the Hokies parted ways with former running backs Zohn Burden. Lechtenberg coached the backs during the team's prep for the Belk Bowl.
“I enjoyed my brief time with coach Lechtenberg,” McClease said, during an interview with The Roanoke Times in March. “I was the oldest guy in the running back room (in December). When he came in, our communication and how we interacted was a little different. We treated each other like grown men. He had a more laid back approach. He knew I pretty much understood everything.”
McClease is excited to see what the future holds for Tech's running backs with Lechtenberg at the helm.
“He’s going to make sure exactly what you have to do before the game,” McClease said. “He’s going to have them repping different plays and concepts until they get it. I think those guys have a good coach. I’m excited to see how those guys are developed under coach Lechtenberg. I feel like the sky’s the limit for those guys.”
