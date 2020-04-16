Isaiah Wilkins announced on Twitter on Thursday that he has decided to transfer from Virginia Tech to fellow ACC member Wake Forest.

Wilkins, who entered the transfer portal last month, will get to play college basketball in his hometown. He is from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The sophomore reserve guard/forward said last month that Tech coach Mike Young had called him and suggested he transfer.

“It wasn’t really my decision,” Wilkins said last month. “He kind of told me that the situation wasn’t really right for me. He kind of wanted the best for me and said I didn’t really fit what he was trying to do. And I respected that because he came to me and didn’t sugarcoat anything."

Wilkins averaged 4.3 points and 14.4 minutes this year, when he played in every game. He had 11 points in 24 minutes off the bench in this year’s loss at Duke.

Wake Forest was in need of reinforcements. Wake guard Chaundee Brown entered both the transfer portal and the NBA draft Wednesday. Wake lost guards Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn to the transfer portal last month.

