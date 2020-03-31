On the same day a player exited the Virginia Tech men's basketball program, another one came aboard.
Isaiah Wilkins entered the transfer portal Tuesday. The sophomore reserve guard/forward said coach Mike Young called him last week and suggested he transfer.
"It wasn't really my decision," Wilkins said Tuesday in a phone interview from his North Carolina home. "He kind of told me that the situation wasn't really right for me. He kind of wanted the best for me and said I didn't really fit what he was trying to do. And I respected that because he came to me and didn't sugarcoat anything. So I really respect him for that because he told me that he wanted me to play the next few years somewhere else where it was the best fit for me.
"When he told you that, you kind of don't have another choice but go."
Later Tuesday, Kansas State starting point guard Cartier Diarra announced on Instagram that he has committed to the Hokies. He will join Tech as a graduate transfer.
The 6-foot-4 Diarra ranked second on the Wildcats in points (13.3 ppg), minutes (31.2 mpg) and 3-pointers (51) as a fourth-year junior this year. Diarra who graduated from a South Carolina high school, ranked fifth in the Big 12 in assists (4.2 apg) and fourth in steals (1.8 spg). He had 134 assists and 103 turnovers this year.
The move to Tech reunites him with Hokies assistant Chester Frazier, who was a Kansas State assistant for seven years before joining Young's staff last spring.
Wilkins averaged 4.3 points and 14.4 minutes for the Hokies this year, when he played in every game. He made 23 3-pointers. He started five games, including the first two games of the season.
Had he been thinking about transferring before Young called him?
"I wasn't really thinking about it that much," Wilkins said. "It wasn't really surprising, but it was like, 'Well, dang, this is for real.’
"I didn't know how any of that stuff works, so I didn't think a coach would come to you and tell you how he felt about you and the program and stuff. But I'm glad he did. I'm really glad he did."
Did Young tell Wilkins he had to transfer?
"No. He didn't say I had to transfer," Wilkins said. "He basically said it would be a better fit somewhere else, just not here at Virginia Tech. More like I didn't really fit what he was trying to do. … I guess he was just talking about how I played and what he was trying to do didn't really fit my game."
The 6-4 Wilkins scored in double figures four times this year. He had 11 points in 24 minutes off the bench in this year's loss at Duke. It was the only ACC game this year in which he scored in double figures.
"I did a pretty decent job in that game in showcasing what I can do," he said. "I showed a lot of upside [this season].
"I'm just ready to play for whoever gives me a chance."
Wilkins averaged 3.7 points and 13.5 minutes in ACC play this year.
Tech went 16-16 overall and 7-13 in the ACC this year, which was Young's first season at Tech.
How did Wilkins feel he fit with Young's system?
"I didn't think I fit too bad," he said. "I knew the guys I was playing with. I knew what they liked to do and I tried to adjust to it.
"At the end of the day, he needs to keep what he wants to keep and I have to respect that.
"I know in his best interest for me, it was better for me to move on."
Wilkins becomes the second Hokie to enter the transfer portal this month. ACC all-freshman pick Landers Nolley II, who was Tech's leading scorer this year, entered the portal two weeks ago. Young then filled Nolley's scholarship by landing a commitment from David N'Guessan later that week.
"Isaiah Wilkins is a fine person and has been a model citizen here," Young said in a direct message via Twitter. "He will have opportunities elsewhere to continue … his academic and athletic career. We wish him well."
Wilkins had no hard feelings toward Young.
"It was a great first season for him, so I'm happy with what he's doing with the program and I hope the best for him," he said.
Wilkins played for then-Tech coach Buzz Williams as a freshman. He averaged 4.7 points and 14.4 minutes that season, when he played in 34 games and started once.
Wilkins had 10 points in an ACC Tournament win over Miami as a freshman. Tech reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament that year.
"It was a great experience, playing on that Sweet 16 team my freshman year, playing a good amount of minutes and learning from those older guys," said Wilkins, who made the ACC's academic honor roll for the 2018-19 school year. "Learning from them helped me improve a lot.
"I will always be a Hokie."
The exit of Wilkins freed up a scholarship for Diarra.
Diarra played in 37 games for Kansas State as a redshirt freshman in the 2017-18 season — the most by a freshman in school history. He started the final 22 games, helping the Wildcats reach the Elite Eight. He averaged 7.1 points.
He averaged 6.8 points as a sophomore, helping the Wildcats tie for the Big 12 regular-season crown.
Diarra played in every game for Kansas State (11-21, 3-15) this year, starting 27. He scored 25 points in a game against West Virginia and 24 points in a game against Iowa State.
Diarra announced last week on Instagram that "it's best that I find a fresh start."
He joins a Tech team which already includes point guards Wabissa Bede and Jalen Cone.
