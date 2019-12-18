BLACKSBURG — How rare was Virginia Tech landing two signees from Texas on early signing day?
The Hokies have landed a couple quarterback transfers from the Lone Star state (Jerod Evans and Michael Brewer), but hadn’t landed a player out of high school since 2002 when Michael Moses walked-on. They haven’t had a scholarship player from the state since at least 1987.
Defensive ends Robert Wooten and Alex Bryant made history Wednesday when they signed with the program out of the Houston area.
“That’s crazy,” Wooten said in a phone interview Wednesday night. “That means a lot since I was born 18 years ago. I’m ready to make a name for myself.”
They were late additions to the class with Wooten decommitting from Missouri after the school fired coach Barry Odom and Bryant decommitting from LSU at the end of November. The official visits they had in Blacksburg last weekend convinced them to sign.
“That visit really did it for me,” Wooten said. “I wouldn’t have really pictured myself out there if I didn’t go out there and see it for myself.”
Tech already has a verbal commit from Texas for the 2021 class in four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis. Davis is the No. 4 ranked dual threat quarterback in next year's class (according to 247 Sports composite rankings). The Hokies are also heavily recruiting Texas-based junior running back Brandon Campbell, who is the No. 14 ranked running back overall.
The push into Texas represents a major change in strategy for a program that rarely ventures west of the Mississippi River. Coach Justin Fuente has made exceptions for quarterbacks in the past, but in 2016 had a much different view of the Tech's prospects in the state.
“That’s certainly not going to be the primary focus of what we’re trying to do,” Fuente said. “That may happen occasionally with a guy here or there, but it’s certainly not going to be what we’re going to set out. I’m not going to send this winter a bunch of guys to Texas. We’re not doing that. We’ll send a bunch of guys to Virginia and the East Coast and go recruit our local, fertile area.”
Fuente admitted things have changed from the podium on Wednesday.
“It’s just a different world than it was just five years ago, quite honestly,” Fuente said. “It’s just so much easier for people, not just to communicate but for people to look and see and touch and feel programs and colleges without having been there. And I just think we’re beginning to scratch the surface of what we’re able to do.”
Fuente credited Beau Davidson for helping establish the Texas pipeline. Davidson is restricted in his recruiting duties as a quality control staffer, but the Houston’s natives connections in the area helped Tech’s staff make in-roads into the state. Not only is he from the state, but he has experience coaching at both the high school and collegiate levels in the state.
Davidson has helped push the #TX2VT hashtag that's become popular with the 2020 class.
“I think we are constantly evaluating what we’re doing and constantly that and having those conversations about what we can do better,” Fuente said. “Our camp circuit is one thing. Where we’re recruiting. Where we have connections. Where we can be evaluating players at and trying to continually evolve, and it certainly has had me rethink a little bit about what we’re going to do.”
It helps that Texas is one of the most talent-rich states in the country. In 2020, Texas accounts for 53 of the 368 players (close to 15%) ranked four-star or higher by 247 Sports composite rankings.
“It’s great football and great football programs down there,” Fuente said. “It’s not the end-all, be-all of recruiting. I understand that. But it’s pretty hard to argue the statistics when you talk about the quality of players and programs that are down there...I think it would be shocking to people if they really got on the inside and got to see what it looks like.”
One of the keys for Tech in recruiting the state will continuing to get kids on campus for a visit.
“That’s the litmus test," Fuente said. "There’s more guys down there than you can recruit, but if they come up you know they are serious. That’s kind of how we handle that. You go through it and evaluate it, if they come up, it kind of stamps it that they are serious about us.”
Wooten hopes he and Bryant are the start of something special for Tech. Wooten had 24 scholarship offers including ones from SMU, Arizona, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Utah and Wisconsin while Bryant had offers from half of the playoff field among his 20-plus offers.
“That will definitely keep the momentum going, especially with the season Virginia Tech is going to have next year,” Wooten said. “The 2021 class is already stacking up from Texas. I feel like it could keep going especially after that big win over Penn State in Week 2.”
