BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech suffered a series of injuries on Saturday in a 35-28 loss to Boston College that could test the team’s depth at a variety of positions in the coming weeks.
Starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt went down on the first series with an undisclosed injury. Defensive coordinator Bud Foster thought Garbutt got hurt on an illegal blindside block that the NCAA banned in the offseason.
The NCAA made “an open field block against an opponent that is initiated from outside the opponent’s field of vision, or otherwise in such a manner that the opponent cannot reasonably defend himself against the block” a 15-yard penalty.
“I’m anxious to see that block because I think that’s kind of what the new rule is all about right there, a blindside block,” Foster said. “Obviously, he’s one of our better football players. He had a big-time camp. A big-time pass rusher. All of a sudden he’s out of the game right after the first series. That was extremely disappointing.”
Virginia Tech’s defense had one sack and four quarterback pressures against Boston College on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Javon Becton started the second half and rotated along with Jaylen Griffin, who played linebacker last season, and Eli Adams.
Garbutt, a 6-foot-1, 238-pound redshirt sophomore, made five starts last year. He had 31 tackles (18 solo) with 6.5 for a loss and one sack.
Foster also lost defensive back Jovonn Quillen (leg) and Tyree Rodgers to injuries. Qullen spent the entire second half watching the game from the sidelines while Rodgers was in street clothes.
Quillen started the game alongside Caleb Farley at defensive back and rotated series with Jermaine Waller before his injury. Rodgers was shaken up making a tackle on a kick return in the first half.
“He’s your backup safety and behind that, you got (Khalil) Ladler, who is a good football player, but I worry about his speed on the back end a little bit and you have J.R. Walker, who is a true freshman,” Foster said.
Ladler played a series at free safety after starter Divine Deablo was shaken up on special teams.
“We have some depth, but you are a play away from being where we were at a year ago,” Foster said. “Hoping we won’t get into that.”
On the offensive side of the ball, running back Jalen Holston didn’t carry the ball in the second half because of an injury and Zachariah Hoyt appeared to suffer a serious leg injury in the final minutes.
Hoyt made it off the field with some help from trainers without putting any weight on his leg and was eventually carted to the back.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente had no updates on the severity of any of the injuries after the game.
The Hokies backup center is John Harris, who replaced T.J. Jackson at right guard for a stretch of plays in the fourth quarter. The team hoped to have former Coastal Carolina offensive lineman Brock Hoffman eligible this season at the position, but his request for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA and he won’t be available to play until 2020.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound redshirt junior out of Salem started nine games for Tech last season.
