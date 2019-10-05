MIAMI GARDENS — Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner won't play Saturday (lower body injury) against Miami. Turner didn't make the trip for the game.
Turner suffered the injury at the end of the first half in Tech's 45-10 loss to Duke. The receiver didn't return to the game.
“Well, he’s working through that injury and we’ll get him when he’s healthy, but Tre is a guy who always wants to be on the field, so obviously, you can tell when he’s upset or frustrated,” Virginia Tech wide receivers coach Jafar Williams said earlier in the week. “I think he just wants to get healthy and he’ll be able to contribute and be 100 percent for our team.”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has 12 receptions for 138 yards with a touchdown this season. He also has seven carries for 71 yards with a touchdown. As a true freshman, Turner had 26 catches for 535 yards with four touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.