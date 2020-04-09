Christiansburg graduate Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech has been named the state wrestler of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while Nathan Shearer of Washington and Lee was voted the coach of the year.
Bolen (24-2) won the ACC title at 184 pounds and finished the season ranked No. 1 in the nation in his weight class.
Shearer led W&L to a school-record 16 wins; the old mark of 13 was set in 1972. W&L won the Centennial Conference tournament; it was the team's first title in any league since 1979. W&L took second at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional championships.
Bolen was joined on the all-state first team by Virginia Tech's David McFadden; Virginia's Jack Mueller and Jay Aiello; VMI's Neal Richards; Ferrum's Levi Englman; and Southern Virginia's Nico Ramirez.
The second team included UVa's Denton Spencer and Quinn Miller; Ferrum's Malik Barr and Braden Homsey; and W&L's Ryan Luth, Shane Conners and Rexx Hallyburton.
Wrestlers named All-Americans
Wrestlers from W&L, Ferrum and Southern Virginia have earned Division III All-American honors from the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Usually, All-America honors are based strictly on how wrestlers fare at the NCAA championships. But the NCAAs were canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, so this year's awards were based on wrestlers' overall performances this season.
W&L's Ryan Luth, who won conference and regional titles at 157 pounds, made the first team.
SVU heavyweight Nico Ramirez, who went 31-4, made the second team. He became the program's first All-American.
The third team included Ferrum's Levi Englman, who won a conference title at 133 pounds and became the first two-time All-American wrestler in Ferrum history; Ferrum's Braden Homsey, who won a conference title at 197 pounds; W&L's Shane Conners, who went 23-7 at 165 pounds; and W&L's Rexx Hallyburton, who won a regional title at 184.
BASKETBALL
Evee picks Rice
VMI standout Travis Evee announced on social media that he has decided to transfer to Conference USA member Rice.
Evee entered the transfer portal last month. The Massachusetts native told the Boston Herald his decision to leave VMI "had nothing to do with basketball.”
He was named the Southern Conference freshman of the year by SoCon media members last month. Evee led all SoCon freshmen in scoring with a team-high average of 12.6 points. He sank 77 3-pointers.
The guard told the Boston Herald that he chose Rice over Towson, Elon, Fairfield and Holy Cross.
Area players honored
Katie Garrish of Southern Virginia has been named to the small-college all-state first team by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.
The second team included Erin Hughes of Washington and Lee, Kayla Surles of Hollins and Savanna Christensen of SVU.
On the men's side, W&L's William Brueggeman made the first team.
ETC.
Hollins announces HOF class
Two individuals and a team have been chosen for this year's class of the Hollins hall of fame.
The class includes former All-ODAC basketball player Brandi Cochran-Mitchell, who is the second-leading scorer in school history, and former All-ODAC tennis player Karen Montoya.
Hollins' 1984 tennis team, which was the first Hollins squad to win an ODAC championship, also will be inducted.
