ITHACA, N.Y. — Third-ranked Virginia Tech’s wrestlers claimed seven of the 10 bouts in their 19-9 victory over No. 19 Cornell on Sunday afternoon.
B.C. LaPrade earned a bonus point for the Hokies at 157 pounds with a 14-6 major-decision over Adam Santoro and Stan Smeltzer got a major decision on his own with a 12-4 win over Jonathon Fagen at 197.
Joey Prata (125), Mitch Moore (141), David McFadden (165), Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) (184) and John Borst (285) each won by decision.
WRESTLING
Chattanooga 29, VMI 9
LEXINGTON — Mocs’ wrestlers won seven bouts, including four for bonus points in their Southern Conference win over the Keydets on Sunday.
Fabian Gutierrez (125) and Matthew Waddell (184) won their matches by pinfall, while Mason Wallace (141) and Rodney Jones (197) won their matches by major decision.
VMI got wins by decision from Will Lawrence (157), Neal Richards (174) and Chris Beck (285).
TRACK AND FIELD
Tech relay record falls
BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men’s 4x400-meter relay team of Patrick Forrest, Tyreke Sapp, Miles Green and Jacory Patterson broke the school record with a winning time of 3 minutes, 9.28 seconds Saturday on the final day of the Virginia Tech Invitational.
Tech’s Rachel Baxter won the women’s pole vault. Tech won the women’s 4x400 relay, while Virginia swept the men’s and women’s distance relays.
Shahbaz breaks Pakistani mark
LEXINGTON — VMI’s Jahanzib Shahbaz broke the Pakistani national record in the men’s 3,000 meters with a winning time of 8:30.93 Saturday on the final day of the Keydet Invitational.
