SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Virginia Tech won the ACC women’s indoor track and field championship Saturday.
It was the 16th ACC team title for the Tech men’s and women’s cross country and track and field program. But it was the first time the Tech women claimed the ACC indoor title since 2008, when future Olympians Queen Harrison and Kristi Castlin were on the team.
Tech had 105.5 points to runner-up Miami’s 73. Virginia was 10th.
Florida State won the men’s team crown with 140 points. Virginia Tech was second with 109 points. UVa was third.
Tech’s Peter Seufer won the 3,000 meters Saturday (7:59.09) for the second straight year, becoming the first Hokie to accomplish that feat. It was his second title in as many days. He was named the men’s track performer of the meet.
UVa’s Jordan Scott won the indoor title in the men’s triple jump (53-10 1/2) for the third time. He was named the men’s field performer of the meet.
Tech’s Sarah Edwards won the mile (4:37.11), with teammate Lauren Berman third.
Virginia Tech’s Caitlan Tate won the women’s 400 meters (52.42), with teammate Arlicia Bush third. Tate also took second in the 200.
Tech’s Rachel Baxter won the pole vault (14-7 1/4) for the second straight year.
The Tech team of Tate, Kennedy Dennis, Nykah Smith and Bush won the women’s 4x400 relay.
Tech’s Jacory Patterson won the men’s 400 meters (45.66) for the second straight year, becoming the first Hokie to accomplish that feat.
UVa’s A.J. Ernst was second in the men’s mile, while UVa’s Owayne Owens was second in the men’s triple jump. Tech’s Bashir-Mosavel Lo was second in the men’s 800, while Tech’s Essence Henderson was second in the women’s shot put.
Tech’s Antonio Lopez Segura was third in the 3,000. Tech was third in the men’s 4x400 relay.
TRACK AND FIELD
VMI’s Leckman wins gold
LEXINGTON — VMI’s Sarah Leckman won the shot put with a heave of 47 feet, 7 inches Saturday on the first day of the Southern Conference indoor championships at VMI.
VMI took second in the men’s distance medley relay.
Radford’s Chambers gets bronze
BLACKSBURG — Alleghany High School graduate La’Tisha Chambers of Radford took third in the women’s 200 meters Saturday (24.67 seconds) on the final day of the Big South indoor championships at Virginia Tech.
Radford finished seventh out of nine schools in the women’s team standings.
WRESTLING
Generals, Panthers advance to NCAAs
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Three wrestlers from Washington and Lee and two from Ferrum advanced to the NCAA Division III national championships with their performances at the Southeast Regional championships.
The top three finishers in each weight class earned berths in the national championships, which will be held March 13-14 in Iowa.
W&L’s Rexx Hallyburton won the title at 184 pounds Saturday, while W&L’s Ryan Luth won the crown at 157 pounds. W&L’s Shane Conners took third at 165 pounds. This is the first time W&L has had three qualifiers for nationals since 1978. This was the first time W&L has ever had two regional champs.
Ferrum’s Levi Englman took third at 133 pounds, while Ferrum’s Braden Homsey was third at 197.
Stevens Tech won the team title with 163.5 points. W&L was second out of 20 teams with 130 points. Ferrum was fifth.
BASEBALL
Virginia 12, Dartmouth 4
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Cavaliers hit three home runs, including an inside-the-park homer from Zack Gelof, to record the victory over the Big Green at Disharoon Park on Saturday.
Chris Newell tripled and drove in three runs, Christian Hlinka and Jimmy Sullivan each hit home runs and Gelof recorded the first Virginia (8-4) inside-the-park homer since April 20, 2011 in the win.
James House and Kolton Freeman hit home runs for Dartmouth (2-4) in the defeat.
Radford 4, Georgia Southern 2
STATESBORO, Ga. — Colby Higgerson’s two-run single capped a four-run first inning which held up the rest of the way as the Highlanders evened the weekend series against the Eagles on Saturday.
Austin Gerber and Bruce Hudson provided four innings of hitless relief for Radford starter Ryan Sande, who picked up the win, allowing two runs on three hits in five innings.
Georgia Southern halved the Highlander lead in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Blake Evans and Parker Biederer scoring on a wild pitch.
Maroons split pair of games
BALTIMORE, Md. — Seamus Kenneally went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Marietta Pioneers a 6-5 win in the first of two games at the Baltimore Invitational. Roanoke (6-4) rebounded to blank Cortland 9-0 in the second game of the day.
Trailing 5-2 to Marietta (2-0) in the opener, Mason Staz drilled an RBI single and Will Salva followed with a two-run single to tie the game at five in the top of the ninth.
Danny Checkosky tossed 7 1/3 innings of shutout relief and three Maroons drove in a pair of runs to give Roanoke the win in the nightcap over the Red Dragons.
W&L 5, Virginia Wesleyan 2
VIRGINIA BEACH — Starter Carson McKoon and reliever Tom Kellogg combined to strikeout 15 batters as the Generals scored a pair of unearned insurance runs in the top of the ninth to earn the victory over the host Marlins.
McKoon allowed only one run on three hits in six innings for Washington and Lee (8-1), while Kellogg surrendered only a solo home run to Virginia Wesleyan (3-7) shortstop Austin Obenour in the bottom of the eighth.
Ferrum 14, Montclair State 9
FERRUM — Kyle Anstice and Isaac Yeaman each homered and drove in three runs as the Panthers belted out 13 hits and took advantage of seven Red Hawk errors in their win on Saturday afternoon. Tim Ortega doubled and drove in two runs for Ferrum (8-4).
Joe Norton doubled and drove in three runs and Andrew Ollwerther added two RBIs for Montclair State (3-3).
SOFTBALL
Hokies add pair of wins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Keely Rochard threw two shutouts, throwing a five-hitter in a 2-0 win over Purdue and no-hit the host Dolphins 6-0 as the 19th-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies (15-4) picked up two more wins in the JU/UNF Spring Break Challenge.
In the opener, Rochard shut out the Boilermakers (12-6) for the second time in two days striking out seven and walking none.
Darby Trull had two hits and drove in a run and Meredith Slaw had a run scoring single for the Hokies.
In the nightcap, Rochard struck out 13 Dolphins (12-6) with one walk. The walk in the second inning kept Rochard from pitching a perfect game.
Slaw had three hits and drove in two runs and Olivia Lattin and Maddie Banks had two hits each with Lattin driving in a run and scoring one and Banks scoring a run for Tech.
Ferrum remains unbeaten
The Ferrum softball team remained unbeaten sweeping a doubleheader from Wilkes 9-1 and 4-2.
In the opener, the Panthers (8-0) put seven runs on the board in the sixth inning to open up a one-run game for the win.
Tori Scott (Staunton River) and Bayley Cunnigham had a pair of hits each with Scott driving in three runs and Cunningham driving in two and scored one.
Ashton Lambert limited the Colonels (0-2) to one run on four hits with one strikeout and no walks in gaining her fourth win of the season.
In the nightcap, Ferrum went up 3-0 in the first inning, including RBI singles by Cunningham and Scott .
The final Panther run came on a Scott run-scoring double in the fifth, her second RBI of the game.
Lyndsey Sears picked up her fourth win in the circle throwing a complete game five-hitter, striking out seven and walking none.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
No. 23 Virginia Tech 8, Louisville 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sarah Lubnow scored three consecutive goals in the first half and a stiff defense preserved the narrow victory for the 23rd-ranked Hokies over the host Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.
Paige Petty scored twice in the second half to give Virginia Tech (6-1, 1-0) an 8-4 lead, but three consecutive goals by Louisville (3-3, 0-1) narrowed the lead to one with 1:45 remaining. The Cardinals got two goals apiece from Hannah Morris, Allegra Catalano and Ally Hall. Benson had 16 saves for the Hokies, while Rachel Florek recorded 17 saves for Louisville.
No. 1 North Carolina 18, No. 7 Virginia 12
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The top-ranked Tar Heels broke open an 11-11 tie with 15 minutes remaining by scoring seven of the final eight goals of the match to record the ACC win over the seventh-ranked Cavaliers.
Jamie Ortega led North Carolina (5-0) with five goals, Kaite Hoeg recorded four goals and two assists and Ally Mastroianni scored all three of her goals consecutively in the decisive 7-1 second half run. Nora Bowen and Taylor Regan led Virginia (4-2) with three goals apiece.
MEN’S LACROSSE
No. 19 Franklin & Marshall 15, No. 18 Washington and Lee 5
LEXINGTON — Blake Target scored four goals and George LeBoeuf added three more as the Diplomats (2-1) held the visiting Generals to one first-half goal en route to their victory on Saturday afternoon.
Jack Ware led Washington and Lee (1-3) with three goals, including the Generals’ first goal of the match with 22 seconds left in the first half.
— The Roanoke Times
