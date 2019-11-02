BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s wrestlers swept the final four bouts on Saturday, giving the 16th-ranked Hokies a 29-10 dual win over No. 9 Missouri at Cassell Coliseum.
Three of those winners also garnered bonus points.
With the match tied at 10-all, the Hokies took charge as John Borst picked up a major decision at heavyweight and Joey Prata gutted out a tough 2-0 decision at 125 pounds.
After Tech picked up a forfeit at 133, Mitch Moore capped off the match by pinning Alex Butler at the 26-second mark.
At Cassell Coliseum
149 pounds: No. 2 Brock Mauller (MU) dec. No. 23 Brent Moore (VT), 6-0
157: No. 17 B.C. LaPrade (VT) dec. No. 10 Jarrett Jacques (MU), 3-1 (SV-1)
165: No. 4 David McFadden (VT) major dec. Peyton Mocco (MU), 15-4
174: No. 8 Connor Flynn (MU) major dec. Cody Hughes (VT), 12-1
184: No. 9 Hunter Bolen (VT) dec. No. 14 Dylan Wisman (MU), 10-9
197: No. 20 Wyatt Koelling (MU) dec. Stanley Smeltzer (VT), 8-1
285: John Borst (VT) major dec. Rodrigo Diaz (MU), 11-3
125: Joey Prata (VT) dec. Dack Punke (MU), 2-0 133: No. 14 Collin Gerardi (VT) forfeit
141: No. 17 Mitch Moore (VT) fall Alex Butler (MU), :26
Wrestling
Cavs sweep Terrapins, Knights at home meet
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia’s wrestling team recorded nine bonus-point victories against Southern Virginia and four against Maryland as they defeated both at the Cavalier Duals, to start the 2019-20 season.
Against Southern Virginia, four Cavs won by pin, while four others earned technical falls in their 50-3 victory. The Knights’ Alex Brunner recorded a win in heavyweight, defeating Robert Scherer 4-2.
In the match with Maryland, No. 2-ranked 125-pounder Jack Mueller won by pin, along with ninth-ranked 197-pounder Jay Aiello and heavyweight Quin Miller.
CROSS COUNTRY
W&L sweeps
ODAC team crowns
Washington and Lee swept the men’s and women’s team titles for the fifth straight year at the ODAC championships at Green Hill Park in Salem.
The W&L women had 20 points to runner-up Lynchburg’s 73 — the largest victory margin in league history.
W&L’s Sara Stephenson won the women’s 6K race in 22:00.4. W&L’s Julia Moody was second in 22:01.8. W&L’s Katie Hill was third (22:07.3) and W&L’s Katie Bearup was fifth. They earned All-ODAC first-team honors.
W&L’s Avery Schiffman was ninth, W&L’s Didi Pace 10th and W&L’s Nina Gallagher 14th. They earned second-team honors.
Lynchburg’s Maximillian Sparks won the men’s 8K race in 24:44.1.
W&L’s Daniel Cope was second (24:59.2). W&L’s Drew Woodfolk was fifth and W&L’s Ethan Bernstein seventh. They earned All-ODAC first-team honors.
W&L’s Freddie Marx was eighth, W&L’s Austin Kinne ninth, W&L’s Connor Verrett 11th, W&L’s Kyle Clarke 13th and Roanoke’s Peter Smith 14th. They earned All-ODAC second-team honors.
Roanoke was fourth in the men’s standings and fifth on the women’s side.
Myers, Westman sweep CAC titles
YORK, Pa. — SVU’s Michael Myers and Jill Westman swept the individual titles at the Capital Athletic Conference championships.
Myers captured the men’s 8K race in 26:36.67, winning by seven seconds.
SVU’s Murray Bingham was eighth (27:48.30), earning All-CAC first-team.
York won the men’s team title, with SVU fourth.
Westman claimed the women’s 6K race in 24:57.91, winning by seven seconds.
SVU’s Morgan Bingham and Jessica Simpson finished 14th and 15th, respectively, to make All-CAC second-team.
Christopher Newport won the women’s team title, with SVU fourth.
Radford’s Apps 3rd
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Radford’s Caitlin Apps finished third at the Big South women’s championships, earning Big South freshman of the year honors.
Apps had a time of 17:46 on the 5K course. Radford’s Rachel Millirons (Glenvar) was 13th with a time of 18:45.
The Radford women’s team took fourth. Radford was fifth on the men’s side.
VMI’s Shahbaz 7th
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — VMI’s Jahanzib Shahbaz finished seventh in the Southern Conference men’s championships with a time of 25:35.45, earning All-SoCon first-team honors.
VMI’s Noah Charles was 14th, earning All-SoCon second-team honors.
Furman swept the team titles. The VMI men were fourth and the women eighth.
Women’s soccer
Radford 3, Longwood 2
RADFORD — Nelia Perez recorded a goal and two assists for the third-seeded Highlanders as they held on to defeat the sixth-seeded Lancers in a Big South Tournament quarterfinal at Cupp Stadium.
Perez got Radford (14-5) started with a goal in the 25th minute, followed by an assist on Brianna Oliver’s goal four minutes later. Gabi Paupst increased the Highlander lead to 3-0 just after the hour mark before Longwood (6-9-2) got goals from Emilie Kupsov and Kiersten Yuhas to make it a one-goal game with 15 minutes remaining.
Bridgewater 3, Washington and Lee 2
BRIDGEWATER — The Eagles (11-6-2, 6-3 ODAC) took a two-goal lead in the 77th minute and held off a charge by the Generals, handing them their first loss of the season.
W&L (15-1-2, 8-1-1) got a goal on a penalty kick from Grace Wielechowski in the 24th minute and Caitlin Barnes hit an unassisted goal in the 87th minute to bring the Blue & White to within a goal.
The Generals have clinched the No. 2 seed for the ODAC tournament and host a quarterfinal game on Wednesday. The time of the game and the opponent are yet to be determined.
Mary Washington 4, Southern Virginia 0
FREDERICKSBURG — Mikaela O’Fallon scored twice and added an assist as the third-seeded Eagles knocked off the sixth-seeded Knights in the first round of the Capital Athletic Conference tournament.
Amanda Krest and Lindsey Hendrickson added goals for Mary Washington (9-10).
Alyssa Trueman made eight saves for SVU (3-15-2).
Roanoke 8, Hollins 0
Ellie Schad netted a pair of goals and six other Maroons scored for Roanoke (13-5-1, 7-3 ODAC).
Madeleine Dickinson (Blacksburg) and Kailyn Yeager (Jefferson Forest) scored one goal each.
The Maroons outshot Hollins 35-2 and held a 12-0 edge in corner kicks.
Kendra Rich posted eight saves for Hollins.
Randolph-Macon 3, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Gabby Nelson netted three goals for the unbeaten Yellow Jackets (18-0, 9-0 ODAC).
Taylor Dodson posted 16 saves for the Panthers (9-7-2, 5-4-1).
FIELD HOCKEY
Washington and Lee 3, Bridgewater 1
LEXINGTON — Lauren Paolano scored twice and moved into second-place in career goals with 51 in the Generals’ win over the Eagles.
Paolano scored twice for Washington and Lee (9-7, 6-2 ODAC) in the second quarter to give the Generals a 2-0 halftime lead.
Freddie Tobeason added a third goal before Kelsey Hicks netted a goal for Bridgewater (5-13, 3-5) with under 2 minutes to play.
Roanoke 3, Virginia Wesleyan 0
Martha Hurley, Katie Martin and Emilee Wooten scored first-half goals for the Maroons against the Marlins.
Emma Clark made six saves for Roanoke (11-7, 4-4 ODAC) while Maura Bridges made three saves for Virginia Wesleyan (5-13, 2-6).
