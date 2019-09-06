HARRISONBURG — James Kasak scored in the 76th minute to give No. 10 Virginia Tech a 2-1 men’s soccer win over Loyola of Maryland on Friday in the JMU Invitational.

Northside graduate Daniel Pereira, a freshman, scored his first college goal from 25 yards out in the third minute to give the Hokies (3-0) a 1-0 lead.

Barry Sharifi of the Greyhounds (0-1) scored on a header to tie the game in the 51st minute.

FOOTBALL

ACC Network

debuts on Cox cable

Cox cable added the ACC Network in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Cox had struck a deal to carry the ACC Network on Wednesday but did not air the new channel Wednesday nor Thursday.

But Cox added it early Friday, in time for its customers in Roanoke and Roanoke County to watch the Virginia football game Friday night.

Cox has put the ACC Network on Ch. 171 and HD Ch. 1171. Customers with the TV Essential tier and higher can watch it.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 11 UVa 4,

UMass-Lowell 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Makayla Gallen scored twice as the Cavaliers (3-0) beat the River Hawks (1-2).

VOLLEYBALL

Va. Tech 3, Elon 1

LYNCHBURG — Marisa Cerchio had 13 kills to lead the Hokies (2-2) to a 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19 win at the Liberty Invitational.

Toledo 3, Radford 2

RADFORD — Zoe Birnbrich had 12 kills to lead the Rockets (3-2) to a 20-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-10 comeback win over the Highlanders (2-2) in Radford’s tournament.

CROSS COUNTRY

Virginia Tech men win opening Invitational

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech won the men’s team battle in the season-opening Virginia Tech Invitational.

Radford was fifth out of seven teams on the men’s side, with Ferrum seventh.

Virginia Tech’s Will Griffen was fifth with a time of 18:56.7 on the 6K course.

Wake Forest won on the women’s side, with the Hokies second.

Radford was fourth out of the nine women’s squads, with Washington and Lee fifth, Ferrum eighth and Hollins ninth.

Tech’s Sarah Edwards took second with a time of 13:56.1 on the 4K course.

Radford freshman Caitlin Apps set her school’s 4K record with a 12th-place time of 14:26.8.

