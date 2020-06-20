Virginia Tech has collected three major state softball awards from the sports information directors of Virginia colleges for the abbreviated 2020 season.
Keely Rochard has been named the state Division I pitcher of the year, while fellow Tech pitcher Kaylee Hewitt was chosen the state Division I rookie of the year.
Tech’s Pete D’Amour was voted the state Division I coach of the year for the second straight year.
Rochard led Division I in wins (15) and strikeouts (183) and tied for the Division I lead in shutouts (seven). Hewitt went 6-1 and threw a no-hitter.
Virginia Tech (21-4) finished No. 16 in the final national coaches poll.
Rochard was joined on the Division I all-state first team by Tech’s Mackenzie Lawter, Kelsey Bennett, Jayme Bailey and Grace Chavez and Radford’s Sydney Fisher and Jessie Marvin.
On the small-college side, Danielle Asche of Southern Virginia and Arielle Eure of Ferrum made the first team.
GOLF
Virginia Tech’s Montgomery, Robertson honored
Virginia Tech’s Alyssa Montgomery has been named the state Division I women’s rookie of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while Tech’s Carol Robertson was chosen the state Division I women’s coach of the year.
Montgomery, who took third at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic, had a 72.55 scoring average in the abbreviated season.
The Hokies finished No. 26 in the final national rankings.
Montgomery was joined on the Division I all-state first team by Tech’s Emily Mahar and UVa’s Virginia Bossi.
On the small-college side, Megan Kanaby of Washington and Lee was named both the state women’s player of the year and the women’s rookie of the year. W&L’s Kelsie Carralero was named the state women’s coach of the year.
Kanaby, the ODAC player of the year, finished 18th in the final Division III individual rankings.
W&L finished 18th in the final Division III team rankings.
Kanaby was joined on the first team by W&L’s Laurie Jones.
On the men’s side, Hampden-Sydney’s John Hatcher Ferguson (Franklin County) and W&L’s Brian Peccie made the small-college all-state first team.
LACROSSE
Petty, Frank recognized
Virginia Tech’s Paige Petty has been named the state Division I women’s player of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while Tech’s Kayla Frank was chosen the state Division I women’s rookie of the year.
Petty ranked third in Division I in goals (38) in the shortened season.
Frank was the top freshman in Division I in points (45), thanks to 23 goals and 22 assists.
They were joined on the Division I all-state first team by Tech’s Elena Ricc, Radford’s Katie Bendrick and UVa’s Ashley Stilo and Sammy Mueller.
On the small-college side, W&L’s Caitlin Anderson was named the state women’s player of the year. She had 34 draw controls and 24 ground balls and forced 18 turnovers.
She was joined on the first team by W&L’s Elliot Gilbert and SVU’s Alissa Johnson and Hannah King.
On the men’s side, UVa’s Matt Moore was named the state Division I player of the year. UVa’s Payton Cormier was chosen the Division I rookie of the year, while UVa’s Lars Tiffany was chosen the Division I coach of the year.
Moore and Cormier were joined on the Division I all-state first team by UVa’s Michael Kraus, Kyle Kology, Dox Aitken, Alex Rode, Jared Conners and Petey LaSalla.
The small-college men’s first team included SVU’s Zach Danneman, Tennison Schmidt and Ty Veres.
