Virginia Tech senior goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn has been named a second-team Division I All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, becoming only the third Tech women’s soccer player to ever earn All-America honors.
Virginia senior forward Meghan McCool made the third team.
McGlynn had 10 shutouts this year, tying for second on the school single-season list and giving her a school-record 32 for her career. She had 76 saves this year, with the second-best save percentage (83.5 %) in school history. Her 12 wins rank third on the single-season list. She played every minute (1,748) of Tech’s matches this season, ending her career with a streak of playing 5,255 consecutive minutes.
McCool scored 15 goals, including six game-winning goals.
On the Division III side, Washington and Lee senior defender Emily Roche made the second team. She became the fifth General to ever earn All-America honors.
Roche helped W&L hold foes to just 10 goals in 20 games this season. She also had three assists.
SOCCER
W&L staff honored
The W&L men’s soccer coaches have been named the Division III South Atlantic Region coaching staff of the year by the United Soccer Coaches.
Head coach Michael Singleton and assistants Jon Freeman and Nemanja Cetic earned the honor for the second time in three years. W&L went 17-3-3 this year, winning the ODAC title and advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.
Players cited for academics
Radford senior defender Jacob Wilkinson (4.0 GPA) has been named a second-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
On the women’s side, UVa’s Meghan McCool (3.53 GPA) made the second team.
WRESTLING
Cavaliers’ Mueller wins 125 title at Cliff Keen Invite, 4 Hokies finish on podium
LAS VEGAS — Virginia’s Jack Mueller defeated Purdue’s Devin Schroder 9-2 in the championship match at 125 pounds to lead the Cavalier contingent on the final day of the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
Mueller, who took third in this event in 2017 and is ranked second nationally at 125 pounds, is the first Cavalier to win a weight-class title at the event since Nick Sulzer won the 165-pound crown in 2014.
Seventh-ranked 197-pounder Jay Aiello finished in eighth place in the meet.
Virginia Tech placed four wrestlers on the podium, led by Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) placing third at 184 pounds, Joey Prata finishing fourth at 125, John Borst coming in seventh at heavyweight and Mitch Moore registering an eighth place finish at 141 pounds.
