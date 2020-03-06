CHARLOTTESVILLE — Keely Rochard pitched a one-hit shutout to lead 19th-ranked Virginia Tech to a 4-0 win over Virginia in ACC softball action Friday.
Rochard struck out 10 and walked none. The lone base runner for UVa (8-10, 0-4) came when Donna Friedman singled in the second inning.
Jayme Bailey belted two solo homers for Tech (17-4, 1-0), while Grace Chavez smacked a two-run homer.
Virginia Tech improved to 44-22 against UVa in the all-time series.
Rochard entered the game leading the nation with 143 strikeouts.
The junior right-hander improved to 12-3 this season while lowering her ERA to 1.82.
TRACK AND FIELD
Tech’s Seufer, UVa’s Scott honored
Virginia Tech’s Peter Seufer has been named the Southeast Region men’s indoor track athlete of the year by the U.S Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, while Virginia’s Jordan Scott was named the men’s field athlete of the year.
Tech’s Dave Cianelli was chosen the women’s coach of the year, while UVa’s Mario Wilson was named the men’s assistant coach of the year.
Seufer swept the 3,000 meters and the 5,000 meters at the ACC championships.
Scott won the ACC title in the triple jump. He is the only NCAA jumper who has eclipsed 55 feet this season.
Cianelli steered the Tech women to the ACC crown.
Wilson, who coaches the UVa jumpers, helped the Virginia men’s team finish third at the ACC meet.
BASEBALL
Virginia 7, No. 7 N.C. State 3
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Cavaliers (11-3, 1-0 ACC) stretched their winning streak to seven games with a win over N.C. State (12-1, 0-1).
UVa took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a two-run homer by Jimmy Sullivan and a double steal with Logan Michaels scoring from third .
In addition to the two RBIs by Sullivan, Zack Gelof drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Marc Lebreux plated a run on an infield single.
Blake Bales picked up his second win in relief, and Stephen Schoch earned his fourth save of the season.
Radford 14, Canisius 6
RADFORD — The Highlanders (6-7) scored six runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the Golden Griffins (3-9-1) for a nonconference win.
A three-run homer by J.D. Mundy (Northside) and a two-RBI triple by Garrett Matheny highlighted Radford’s big inning.
Colby Higgerson had five hits, drove in two runs and scored three runs for the Highlanders, and Austin Kaplan added four RBIs and scored twice.
Binghamton 8, VMI 2
LEXINGTON — The Bearcats (3-7) put three runs on the board in the eighth inning and four more in the ninth to break open a tied game and defeat the host Keydets.
The big blast came in the eighth inning when Kevin Gsell hit a bases-loaded triple that plated three runs.
Zac Morris, Cody Warner and Callen Nuccio had two hits each, and Josh Hollified and JT Inskeep drove in a run apiece for VMI (4-9).
