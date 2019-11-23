TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Peter Seufer of Virginia Tech finished fourth at the NCAA Division I men’s cross country championships Saturday.
It was the best finish ever by a Virginia Tech male runner at that meet.
Seufer, who earned All-America honors, led for most of the 10K race. But Iowa State’s Edwin Kurgat overtook him just before the 9K mark.
Kurgat won the title in 30 minutes, 32.7 seconds, with Colorado’s Joe Klecker second (30:37.1) and BYU’s Conner Mantz third (30:40.0). Seufer finished in 30:40.1.
BYU won the men’s team crown for the first time with 109 points.
Virginia Tech finished 17th with 451 points — its highest finish at the meet since 1987. Virginia was 20th with 468.
UVa’s Alex Corbett was 57th (31:33.9) out of 249 runners, with Tech’s Fitsum Seyoum 58th (31:34.3 51).
On the women’s side, Tech’s Sara Freix was 91st (21:12.7) out of 252 runners in the 6K race.
New Mexico’s Weini Kelati won the women’s title in 19:47.5. Arkansas won the women’s team crown.
W&L women 29th
at Division III meet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington and Lee finished 29th out of 32 teams at the NCAA Division III women’s championships.
It was the first time the W&L women’s team had advanced to the meet.
Johns Hopkins won the women’s team crown with 125 points. W&L had 695 points.
Katie Harris of W&L was 155th out of 277 runners with a time of 23:13.80 on the 6k course.
Ithaca’s Parley Hannan won the individual crown in 20:53.80.
On the men’s side, Mike Myers of Southern Virginia was 98th (25:26.6) out of 279 runners in the 8K race.
Stevenson’s Patrick Watson won the title in 24:13.9. Pomona-Pitzer won the men’s team crown.
MEN’S SOCCER
Generals edged in overtime in Sweet 16
SWARTHMORE, Pa. — Zach Seigelstein scored 1:16 into overtime to lift Tufts (17-2-2) to a 2-1 victory over Washington and Lee (17-3-3) and into the Elite 8 of the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Tournament.
The Generals opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Samuel Bass tapped a free kick into the path of Tyler Smith, who beat Tufts’ goalkeeper Erich Kindermann. The Jumbos drew level just past the hour mark when Ian Daly finished a feed from Will Raphael past Washington and Lee goalie Michael Nyc. In the overtime period, Sieglestein collected the ball on the left side of the area and rifled a shot past Nyc for the game-winner.
WRESTLING
Hokies win Navy Classic team title
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hunter Bolen (Christiansburg) won the individual title at 184 pounds and David McFadden claimed the crown at 165 pounds as the Virginia Tech wrestling team put six wrestlers in podium finishes and won the team title at the Navy Classic on Saturday.
Bolen claimed victory with a 6-5 decision over American’s Tanner Harvey in the championship bout, while McFadden scored a 9-3 decision over host Navy’s Tanner Skidgel. Heavyweight John Borst also made the championship bout, but fell in a 3-2 decision to Campbell’s Jere Heino.
Joey Prata (125), Mitch Moore (141) and B.C. LaPrade (157) each finished fourth in their respective classes.
Tech’s 116 points were nine clear of runner-up Campbell and 17 ahead of third place Michigan State.
