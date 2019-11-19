Virginia Tech's Peter Seufer has been named the Southeast Region Division I men's cross country athlete of the year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Seufer won the men's title at both the ACC championships and the NCAA Southeast Region championships.

Vin Lananna of Virginia was named the region's Division I men's coach of the year. The Cavaliers won the men's team title at the Southeast Regional meet.

Mike Dager of Washington and Lee was named the South/Southeast Region Division III women's coach of the year. Dager steered the W&L women's squad to its first South/Southeast Regional crown, as well as to its fifth straight ODAC title.

Myers earns NCAA bid

Mike Myers of Southern Virginia has earned an individual bid to the NCAA Division III men's cross country championships.

Myers finished sixth at the South/Southeast Regional championships last weekend. The national championships will be held Saturday in Kentucky.

Tags

Stay updated on the latest in Hokies sports with our email newsletter.

Load comments